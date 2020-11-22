An AFC West rivalry wraps up the Sunday NFL schedule as Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Mahomes is coming off a stellar performance in Kansas City's victory over the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 372 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Carr struggled mightily in Las Vegas' win over the Broncos last week, throwing for just 154 yards and zero touchdowns. The key to cashing in huge daily Fantasy tournaments is building NFL DFS lineups that extract the most value out of the NFL DFS player pool for Chiefs vs. Raiders.

Which big name players need to be part of your NFL DFS strategy for Sunday night? And who are the value NFL DFS picks lower on the price list who can free up cap space for the bigger names? Before finalizing any daily Fantasy football picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 10, McClure had Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in his player pool for both FanDuel and DraftKings: The result: Meyers caught five of seven targets for 59 yards while also throwing a 24-yard touchdown, returning almost 30 Fantasy points on both sites. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns while adding 21 yards on the ground with a rushing touchdown in the Week 5 meeting with the Raiders and he looked absolutely dominant in his last two games before the bye.

Mahomes threw for 788 yards and nine touchdowns in wins over the Jets and Panthers and has now thrown 25 touchdowns with just one interception on the season. Despite having endured a league-leading 61 dropped passes, Mahomes is completing a career-high 66.9 percent of his passes this season. He's also had tremendous success against the Raiders throughout his career. In fact, Mahomes averages more than 300 passing yards per game and has accounted for 15 total touchdowns in five games against the Raiders.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Mahomes with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The All-Pro tight end has 58 catches for 769 yards and six touchdowns this season, but he's been particularly dominant of late. Kelce caught 18 passes for 268 yards in the two games before Kansas City's bye week.

Kelce leads all tight ends in receptions, receiving yards and yards after catch (331) and he blistered the Raiders back in Week 5 for eight catches, 108 yards and a score. He now has 20 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games against the Raiders and he's a must-roster for Sunday Night Football NFL DFS lineups.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Raiders

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Sunday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.