NFL DFS for Week 3: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

With plenty on the line in Week 3 NFL DFS tournaments like the $4.2 million Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings and the Sunday Million on FanDuel, daily Fantasy sports players have some tough choices to make. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made history with 10 touchdowns through his first two games, but his price has skyrocketed to $8,900 on FanDuel and $7,000 on DraftKings. Deshaun Watson, meanwhile, has struggled early in the year, but his price has fallen significantly to $6,100 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel. Figuring out where potential meets value is the key to cashing in Week 3 NFL DFS tournaments and cash games, so before locking in any NFL DFS picks, be sure to check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

In Week 1, McClure's lineup finished in the top 3 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and the top 1 percent of tournaments on FanDuel. He followed that up by picking several gems in Week 2 like Ben Roethlisberger, who went off for around 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, and Tevin Coleman, who piled up over 120 yards on the ground in a victory against the Panthers.

For Week 3, we can tell you McClure is banking on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo at $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,400 on FanDuel.

After a shaky Week 1 performance against the Vikings, Garoppolo bounced back in Week 2 against the Lions with over 200 yards through the air and two touchdowns. He posted a QB rating of 118.4, his best since Week 12 of last season.

That trend should continue in Week 3 against the Chiefs, who gave up 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Roethlisberger thus far in 2018. Chiefs vs. 49ers has the highest over-under, or projected point total, of the week at 55.5, three points higher than it opened. Expect Garoppolo to get plenty of opportunities to pile up points for the 49ers and your NFL DFS lineups.

Another staple of McClure's Week 3 NFL DFS lineups: Bengals running back Giovani Bernard at $6,400 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.

Bernard comes in at under $6,500 on both sites this week, but he's expected to see a huge workload with Joe Mixon (knee) officially sidelined for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

When given the chance, Bernard has produced in the past, like when he turned 30 touches into 168 yards of total offense and a touchdown against the Lions in Week 16 last season. The Panthers are coming off a game in which they let another second-string back, Tevin Coleman, go off for over 100 yards, so lock Bernard in as one of the top NFL DFS bargains in Week 3.

