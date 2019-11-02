NFL DFS for Week 9: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks

The Week 9 NFL injury report will go a long way in determining the optimal NFL DFS strategy. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), Packers receiver Davante Adams (toe), and Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shoulder) are all questionable for their matchups. Can you trust Matt Moore with your NFL DFS picks if Mahomes sits out once again? And should Jaylen Samuels be part of your NFL DFS strategy if James Conner (doubtful, shoulder) sits? Knowing who to trust and who to fade is crucial if you want to cash in any NFL DFS tournaments for Week 9 like the $1.75M NFL Sunday Million on FanDuel and the $3M Fantasy Football Millionaire on DraftKings. Before finalizing your own daily Fantasy football picks, be sure to check in with SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro and his NFL DFS advice and optimal picks can help you crush the competition.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7. He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF, and MNF in Week 8. Anyone who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to Week 9 of the NFL season and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks over at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 9 is Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton at $6,400 on FanDuel and $5,800 on DraftKings. Even with quarterback Joe Flacco expected to miss over a month with a herniated disc in his neck, Sutton's status as the team's No. 1 wide receiver with Emmanuel Sanders traded to San Francisco ensures he'll see plenty of targets from Brandon Allen on Sunday.

Sutton has 39 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns this year despite playing in a lethargic, run-first offense with less-than-ideal target quality from Flacco. Even though Allen is unproven, it's hard to imagine much changing for Sutton. Plus, the Browns have given up 14 passing touchdowns this season (24th in the NFL) with Cooper Kupp, Jaron Brown and Julian Edelman all turning in two-touchdown performances against Cleveland. Sutton is seeing 31.2 percent of Denver's red-zone targets and has produced 42.5 percent of the team's receiving yardage and touchdowns.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay at $7,600 on FanDuel and $7,700 on DraftKings. With quarterback Matthew Stafford putting together an impressive season, Golladay has been one of the biggest beneficiaries, entering Sunday's matchup with 31 catches for 508 yards and six touchdowns. The big-play threat is averaging 16.4 yards per reception and has two multi-touchdown games in the last four weeks.

Now, he'll take aim at an Oakland defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL when it comes to defending wide receivers, giving up 1,302 yards and 10 touchdowns to the position this year. Demarcus Robinson (6-172-2), Sutton (7-120) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2-133-1) are just some of the receivers who have gone off for season-high numbers against Oakland, so you can confidently lock Golladay into your NFL DFS lineups and look for a huge return.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 9 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 9? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.