The NFL Week 5 schedule comes to a close with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The NFL DFS player pool features a pair of Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Justin Herbert of the Chargers and Dak Prescott of the Cowboys. Other popular NFL DFS picks will likely be wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Keenan Allen, and running backs Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler. Should they be in your MNF NFL DFS lineups or MNF DFS stacks? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Cowboys on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the Week 2 Eagles vs. Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup Kaylor was all over Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), and T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday night is Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. The former undrafted free agent has been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury and enters MNF without an injury designation. As one of the premier all-purpose backs in the NFL, Ekeler gives Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert another target with game-breaking ability. With this week's MNF game expected to be an offensive shootout, Kaylor is anticipating a big game for Ekeler in his return.

"The Chargers' offense is completely different when Austin Ekeler is healthy. The former Division-II All-American is perhaps the best pass catching running back in the NFL and serves as a security blanket of sorts for quarterback Justin Herbert. With the Cowboys' elite pass rush coming to town on Monday night, I expect Ekeler to be targeted frequently out of the backfield on underneath routes and screen passes. When you factor in all of his expected impact, I am projecting 20+ touches for Ekeler on MNF," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The former first-round pick out of Oklahoma is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL, and faces a Chargers' secondary that has struggled at times in 2023. Los Angeles ranks dead last in the NFL in passing defense, allowing 299.8 yards per game, and Kaylor expects Lamb to shine on Monday Night Football.

"The Chargers' secondary has been susceptible and struggled against high-powered passing attacks all season. After last week's dud of a performance, I expect the Cowboys to come out firing and target CeeDee Lamb early and often. Lamb is a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and I'd be shocked if the Cowboys don't make a noticeable effort to increase his touches against the Chargers on Monday night," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

