The Minnesota Vikings (7-8) host the Green Bay Packers (7-8) in an NFC North matchup with huge playoff implications on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are fighting for one of the final NFC Wild Card spots with the loser all but ending any postseason dreams. Both teams have some injuries to monitor heading into Sunday's showdown. Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (ACL) is out for the season, but how should his absence affect your NFL DFS strategy?

Jaren Hall will start at quarterback for the Vikings, replacing Nick Mullens, who threw four interceptions last week. Hall was the Vikings' initial replacement for Kirk Cousins (Achilles) before the fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft suffered a concussion and was replaced by Joshua Dobbs for multiple games. What can daily Fantasy football players expect from Hall in NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Vikings vs. Packers on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks is Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. The 24-year-old has battled injuries the bulk of the season but Jefferson proved why he was the No. 1 pick in the majority of Fantasy football leagues last week. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wideout had six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 30-24 loss to the Lions. Jefferson had seven receptions for 84 yards the week before while generating 20 targets over his last two games.

Jefferson led the NFL in receptions (128) and yards (1,809) last season. He averaged 106.4 yards per game and although he's only played in eight games due to injury, he's averaging nearly as many yards per contest this season (102.9). Jefferson is about as matchup-proof and quarterback-proof as they come, so McClure expects another huge target share and productive performance from him on Sunday night.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Packers running back Aaron Jones. Jones rushed for 127 yards on 6.0 yards per carry in a 33-30 win over the Panthers last week. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 80 yards on 5.3 yards per carry and two touchdowns against the Vikings last week after Bengals running back Joe Mixon averaged 4.7 yards per carry and had a touchdown the week before.

Jones is averaging 7.8 yards per carry over his last four games against the Vikings and he has five touchdowns over his last eight contests against Minnesota. He's extremely comfortable and successful running against the Vikings over his career. Jones has received 74% of the Green Bay running back carries over the last two games and in a contest to keep the Packers' postseason hopes alive, McClure expects another heavy usage and productive game from Jones. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

