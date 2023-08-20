The 2023 NFL preseason schedule slows down on Sunday following an 11-game slate on Saturday, leaving just one game to comprise Sunday's NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The Los Angeles Chargers will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night after both teams won their respective openers last week. Saints quarterback Derek Carr completed 6-of-8 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in his debut against Kansas City before giving way to Jameis Winston and Jake Haener. Which quarterback should you include in your NFL DFS lineups?

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sat out last week, and Easton Stick is projected to start for the second week in a row. Stick is competing with Max Duggan for the backup role behind Herbert, with both quarterbacks being viable options to add to your NFL DFS strategy. Before locking in any preseason NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Chargers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Chargers

For Sunday's NFL preseason action, one of Gibbs' top picks is Chargers wide receiver Derius Davis. It did not take long for the 5-foot-8 rookie to make an impact at the professional level, as he returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown against the Rams last week. The TCU product added two receptions on two targets for 21 yards and returned a kickoff 17 yards in a versatile role.

Wide receivers Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton were both held out due to injuries, while veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were also idle. Davis has another chance to impress the coaching staff on Sunday, especially with the starters not expected to be much of a factor. He had 42 receptions for 531 yards and five touchdowns at TCU last year while adding a pair of punt-return touchdowns, and his explosiveness translated to the next level in Week 1.

Gibbs' optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry. The 23-year-old rookie racked up nearly 1,100 receiving yards at Wake Forest last season, averaging 13.5 yards per reception and scoring 11 touchdowns. He was particularly impressive at the end of the year, posting double-digit catches in three of his final five games.

Perry was the most productive receiver on the team last week, catching all six of his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs. He played the second-most snaps of any Saints wideout, with Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith sitting out due to injuries. Starting quarterback Derek Carr called Perry a "featured" piece of the game plan, so Gibbs is happy to include him in his NFL DFS lineups on Sunday. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

How to set Sunday NFL DFS lineups

