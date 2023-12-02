Titans running back Derrick Henry only scored four touchdowns in his first 10 games of the season, but he found the end zone twice against Carolina last week to post big numbers in NFL DFS lineups. Henry will try to build on that momentum when he faces Indianapolis on Sunday during the Week 13 NFL schedule. The Colts limited Tennessee's star running back to just 43 yards on 13 carries in the first meeting between these teams this season, but they will be without starting tackle Grover Stewart due to a six-game suspension. Should you include Henry in your Week 13 NFL DFS strategy?

Adding a star like Henry to your NFL DFS stacks could leave you shorthanded in other areas of your roster due to insufficient funds. Which running back has the most value in the Week 13 NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 13 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past few seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Week 13 and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 13

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Colts fill-in running back Zack Moss ($4,600 on DraftKings, $5,600 on FanDuel). Indianapolis is going to be without starting running back Jonathan Taylor, giving Moss another chance to slide into a starting role. He took advantage at the end of last season, rushing for 334 yards and one touchdown in the final four games, and he has been even better this season.

Moss gashed Tennessee for a career-high 165 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the first meeting this season. He also went over 100 rushing yards when he finished with 122 on 30 carries at Baltimore in Week 2. The Colts gave Moss at least 18 carries in all four games that Taylor missed to open the season, so he should see a similar workload on Sunday.

Gibbs is also rostering Steelers running back Jaylen Warren ($5,400 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). He is facing an Arizona defense that is coming off a brutal showing against the Rams, allowing more than 450 yards and 37 points in a blowout loss. The Cardinals are also playing their 13th straight game before their bye week, so they are worn down heading into this contest.

Warren has seen double-digit touches in three of his last four games after failing to reach that mark in the first seven games of the campaign. He went over 85 rushing yards in three straight games prior to last week's matchup in Cincinnati, going over 100 yards twice during that stretch. Warren also adds value as a receiver out of the backfield, making him a high-ceiling pick in Week 13. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS picks here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 13

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced quarterback you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 13? And which underpriced quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.