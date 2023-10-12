Two longtime AFC West rivals will meet to open the NFL Week 6 schedule when the Denver Broncos hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The NFL DFS player pool will be star-studded with the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco and Russell Wilson likely to be popular NFL DFS picks on TNF. Which players should be core plays in your NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

In the Week 2 Eagles vs. Vikings Thursday Night Football matchup Kaylor was all over Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), and T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2). Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Top NFL DFS picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs on TNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Denver running back Jaleel McLaughlin. The undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State continues to make explosive plays, and the Broncos are going to have a hard time keeping him off the field. In Week 4 against the Bears, McLaughlin rushed for 72 yards and caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up in Week 5 with 68 rushing yards and three catches for 21 yards and a score against the Jets. Kaylor expects McLaughlin to have an expanded role on Thursday night.

"The Broncos are a mess right now, but one of the few bright spots has been Jaleel McLaughlin. With Javonte Williams nursing a hip injury, McLaughlin has seen his role increase, and he has paid the Broncos back with high-end production. The Division-II football legend is a threat to go the distance every time he touches the ball, and reminds me of the type of player Alvin Kamara was under Sean Payton in New Orleans. I am expecting McLaughlin's role to increase even more, resulting in 15 or more touches against the Chiefs on Thursday," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco. The second-year pro is one of the most physical runners in the NFL, and has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games. He will be facing a Broncos defense that allows a league-worst 187.6 rushing yards per game.

"The Broncos continue to get shredded on the ground and just gave up 177 yards and a touchdown to Breece Hall in Week 5. It's hard for me to see the Denver defense improving at all in time for this game, especially on a short week. Pacheco should see at least 15 carries on Thursday, and I believe he'll break off several chunk plays and find the end zone for a fourth-straight game," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Chiefs vs. Broncos on TNF

