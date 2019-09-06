NFL DFS, Week 1: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, advice

Now that Ezekiel Elliott is officially a member of the Dallas Cowboys again and will make his 2019 debut on Sunday afternoon against the New York Giants, all eyes will be on what shape he is in after missing the entire preseason. Should Zeke be among your top NFL DFS picks for Week 1, or does he come with too much risk? Elliott's holdout means he hasn't been around the organization since mid-June, though he has been working out in Cabo San Lucas. He has piled up 4,048 rushing yards and 28 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons as a pro, and the Cowboys are counting on him to contribute just as much as his two full seasons so far: 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie and 1,434 yards and six touchdowns last season. His NFL DFS value is undeniable, but his price tag is high. In fact, Elliott is the second-most expensive back on FanDuel at $9,100 and the priciest option on DraftKings at $9,200. Before you lock in any Week 1 NFL DFS lineups, listen to the optimal NFL DFS strategy and advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports during his career.

For Sunday's Week 1 NFL DFS slate, Carson Wentz is a strong quarterback option at $5,700 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. When healthy, Wentz is an elite NFL quarterback, as he's proven by throwing for 10,152 yards and 70 touchdowns in 40 games. Because durability is an issue, Wentz's value fluctuates week to week with every hit he takes.

Wentz torched the Redskins, Philadelphia's Week 1 opponent, for 306 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. That output delivered 20.84 points on FanDuel, one of six games he passed 20. On DraftKings, he almost hit 24 points in the same game. Wentz also produces well at Lincoln Financial Field, where he has thrown 28 touchdown passes in 12 games over the past two seasons, an average of 2.3 per game. Wentz is an elite player in Week 1, and one of the top NFL DFS picks at quarterback.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is another strong option at $8,900 on FanDuel and $8,800 on DraftKings.

McCaffrey is a proven every-down back in Carolina's potent offense. In fact, he came just 133 receiving yards shy of becoming just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. McCaffrey was on the field for 91.3 percent of the Panthers' offensive snaps last season, leading all running backs by a comfortable margin. His high usage rate meant McCaffrey touched the ball 326 times for 1,965 yards from scrimmage en route to a second-team All-Pro selection. He also proved to have a knack for finding the end zone, finishing the 2018 season with 13 total touchdowns.

In Week 1, McCaffrey and the Panthers face the Los Angeles Rams, who were in the bottom half of the NFL last season against the run, allowing over 120 yards per game. In the 2019 preseason, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ripped off a 5-42-1 stat line against L.A. Lock McCaffrey in as one of your top overall Week 1 NFL DFS picks.

