NFL DFS Week 7: Get Palmer, Bryant out of your DraftKings, FanDuel lineups

Whether you're entering daily fantasy football cash games or tournaments on DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to know which players DFS pro Mike McClure hates in Week 7.

McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and is off to a hot start this season. He has cashed multiple tournament lineups already and he has done it by staying away from massive busts.

In Week 6, he recommended avoiding Travis Kelce and Aaron Jones , both overpriced, and instead rostered value running back Mark Ingram in his lineup for tournaments. The result? Kelce had one of his worst games of the year with just four catches for 37 yards. Jones, who was a breakout player in Week 5 with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown, came back to Earth with just 41 yards and didn't find the end zone.

Meanwhile, Ingram, who was just $5,900 on FanDuel, exploded for 150 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns -- one of the top performances in the NFL.

Now, McClure has revealed a list of five players he absolutely hates for any daily fantasy football tournament, 50-50 cash game, or head-to-head contest for NFL Week 7. Avoid them all like the plague:

1. Carson Palmer , QB, Cardinals: Palmer has been decent due to heavy pass volume, but that's going to change quickly if the Arizona Cardinals plan to give Adrian Peterson 25 carries per game. There are better options for the money at quarterback this week.

2. C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos: Anderson is way overpriced on DraftKings at $7,200. The workload is too inconsistent to pay a price similar to LeSean McCoy and Melvin Gordon .

3. DeMarco Murray , RB, Titans: The price is dropping to a level that might be enticing, but McClure is staying away since it's becoming very clear that Derrick Henry is the lead back for the Tennessee Titans . While both players could feast on the Cleveland Browns this week, McClure says pass on Murray in your DFS lineups.

4. Dez Bryant , WR, Cowboys: The Dallas Cowboys have a number of options offensively and Dez isn't the dominant player we thought he would be in this offense. McClure prefers Michael Thomas and Mike Evans at lower salaries on DraftKings.

5. Delanie Walker , TE, Titans: Walker is the most expensive tight end on the main slate on DraftKings despite not scoring a touchdown all season. The matchup is great on paper, but the Titans have a number of weapons that can find the end zone, so McClure says avoid the $5,800 price tag for Walker even if he is getting consistent targets.

