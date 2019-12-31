NFL DFS, Wild Card Round: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy

Wild Card Weekend's four-game slate brings another opportunity for NFL DFS players to cash in, with FanDuel running a $1M Saturday Million and DraftKings hosting a $2.25M Fantasy Football Millionaire, among many other options. NFL DFS strategy is all about exploiting advantageous matchups in the NFL DFS player pool, and there are plenty of big names with juicy opportunities on Wild Card Weekend. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the potential top NFL DFS picks as he takes on the Texans, a defense that gives up 388.3 yards per game, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz also has massive potential against a Seattle defense that ranks 27th in pass defense (263.9). Should the Eagles be among your top NFL DFS stacks? Before setting your NFL DFS strategy for Wild Card Weekend, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClue has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million and his top NFL DFS advice, stacks and player pool can help you make all the right calls.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. And in Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Weekend is Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at $6,800 on DraftKings and $7,900 on FanDuel.

Wilson completed 25-of-40 attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns last week against the 49ers, and in what should be a shootout against the Eagles on Sunday, Wilson's ceiling is sky-high. He has thrown for 4,110 yards and 31 touchdowns this season and now has a strong chance to produce slate-breaking numbers against the Eagles' 19th-ranked passing defense. Seattle's signal-caller has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 10 games this season, and the 31-year-old QB has been sensational on the road this year, having completed over 70 percent of his passes for 1,980 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Wild Card Weekend also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara at $8,200 on FanDuel and $7,400 on DraftKings.

Kamara has stormed onto the scene over the past two weeks. After scoring just one rushing touchdown through the first 15 weeks of the season, Kamara has found the end zone four times over his last two games. On Sunday, Kamara gets a mouthwatering matchup against a Vikings defense that was torched for 154 yards and two touchdowns by Green Bay's Aaron Jones two weeks ago. Lock him in as one of the top daily Fantasy football picks for Wild Card Weekend and look for a big return against Minnesota.

How to set your Wild Card Weekend NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers this weekend because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Wild Card Weekend? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.