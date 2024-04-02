J.J. McCarthy isn't the only quarterback whose draft stock has risen in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. Like McCarthy, former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s stock has also reportedly risen with the start of the draft just over three weeks away.

While Penix's physical gifts were already known, his intangibles are the main reason why he could possibly end up as a first-round pick. Specifically, Penix's ability to manipulate the line of scrimmage is the reason for his improved draft stock, according to Bleacher Report.

Penix's prowess at the line of scrimmage is surely a byproduct of his dedication to watching film. The mirrors of his old apartment were reportedly covered with play designs.

A quarterback who is borderline obsessed with football -- and can use that obsession to manipulate defenses pre-snap -- is music to any coach's ears. So too is having excellent accuracy, which is another thing that is often said of Penix. That combination of on-field ability and off-field dedication is why Penix may hear his name called very early on Day 1 of the draft.

Interest in Penix has risen leading up to the draft. He reportedly had dinners with the Seahawks and Giants following his pro day that was followed by a workout with the Vikings. Penix is also slated to reportedly meet with the Commanders, Broncos, Falcons and Raiders prior to the draft.

Despite his reported climb, two of our four CBS Sports NFL Draft experts don't have Penix included in their first round of their latest mock drafts. None of our experts have Penix being a top-10 pick. But that could change, however, if Penix's draft stock continues to rise in the days leading up to April 25, when the draft kicks off with the first round.