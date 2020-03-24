NFL Free Agency 2020: Packers expected to sign Devin Funchess, per report
Funchess played just one game last season after fracturing his clavicle in September
The Green Bay Packers are giving Devin Funchess another chance to resurrect his NFL career, as they are expected to sign him to a deal (per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero). Funchess played just one game with the Indianapolis Colts last season, finishing with just three catches for 32 yards before going on injured reserve with a fractured clavicle.
Funchess received $10 million with the Colts to play just 36 snaps. This came after he spent his first four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, catching 161 passes for 2,233 yards and 21 touchdowns. Funchess had his best season in 2017, catching 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns, all career-highs.
A second-round pick of the Panthers in 2015, Funchess averaged over 15 yards per catch in his first two NFL seasons. He's averaged under 13.5 yards per catch since.
The Packers needed some veteran depth behind Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, which makes Funchess an ideal fit. Aaron Rodgers will be tasked with revitalizing Funchess' career as a No. 4 option behind Allen Lazard, who burst onto the scene with 35 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns last season.
Funchess will be in a competition with Jake Kumerow (12 catches, 219 yards, 18.3 yards per catch) for playing time. The Packers still have Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams at running back and signed Marcedes Lewis at tight end after releasing Jimmy Graham last week.
Green Bay still has work to do on offense, but Funchess provides them some security at wide receiver.
