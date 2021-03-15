The New England Patriots have been the most active team in the early stages of the NFL's legal tampering period, reportedly agreeing to terms with former Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith on a four-year deal, and agreeing to terms with former Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux on a two-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Now, they are reportedly pursuing another big defensive piece.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Patriots are making a "major push" to sign Baltimore Ravens pass-rusher Matt Judon. Judon is considered one of the top outside linebackers in free agency, and is coming off of his second consecutive Pro Bowl season. Last offseason, the Ravens placed the franchise tag on Judon, and now he's ready to capitalize on the open market. In 2020, he recorded 50 combined tackles, six sacks and two passes defensed in 14 games played. In Baltimore's two postseason games, Judon recorded six combined tackles, one sack and forced a fumble.

With Judon, the Ravens again had a top 10 defense last season, averaging 329.8 yards of total offense allowed per game in the regular season. Judon was originally selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Grand Valley State, and has recorded 34.5 sacks and 236 combined tackles in 76 career games played.

Despite being ravaged by COVID-19 opt-outs in 2020, the Patriots defense ranked 15th in total yards allowed per game with 353.8. They had the seventh-worst rush defense, however, and recorded just 24 sacks, which was tied for sixth-worst in the league. Adding Judon would give New England's defense an immediate boost, as Bill Belichick looks to rebuild this roster to compete in 2021.