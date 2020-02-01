NFL Honors: Michael Thomas wins Offensive Player of the Year after record-setting year for Saints
Thomas was rewarded for breaking the single season record for receptions
MIAMI -- The Saints' season ended with a disappointing first-round departure in the NFL playoffs, but their 2019 came to a close on a high on Saturday night, when receiver Michael Thomas was named the Offensive Player of the Year after a record-setting season.
He barely beat out Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who finished two votes behind Thomas. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey received the third-most votes with 12 while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes each earned one vote.
As the Saints emerged as the NFC South champions with a 13-3 record, Thomas was his normal reliable self, catching 80.5 percent of his targets. He racked up career highs in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725) while tying his career high in touchdown catches with nine -- marking the third time in his four-year career he's grabbed nine touchdowns in a single season.
Thomas actually set an NFL record in receptions, beating Marvin Harrison's mark (143) that he set in 2002, and he led the league in receiving yards by a wide margin. Julio Jones, the next closest player, finished with 331 fewer yards than Thomas.
What makes Thomas' season that much more impressive is that he operated without Drew Brees for five full games. Even with backup Teddy Bridgewater for five starts, Thomas averaged 8.4 receptions and 110.2 yards per game.
Thomas is the first receiver to win Offensive Player of the Year since Jerry Rice in 1993, which is the same year Thomas was born.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Here's everything to know to make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday
-
Super Bowl expert picks, props and more
The CBS Sports staff weighs in with their picks on who will win Super Bowl LIV
-
Every Super Bowl result, MVP ever
Here's a look at who won the previous 53 Super Bowls
-
Jaguars' Campbell wins Man of the Year
Campbell's foundation helps young children in need overcome their circumstances
-
Agent's Take: How Mahomes deal may look
When he signs an extension, Mahomes could have 'basketball money' on the horizon
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson named 2019 MVP
After leading the Ravens to top seed in the AFC with a record-setting season, Jackson was rewarded...
-
NFL Honors: Live updates from pre-taping
Jackson took home the top honor, five players joined the Hall of Fame's centennial class and...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game