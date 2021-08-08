BEREA, Ohio – Few teams made a more concerted effort to buttress their secondary, or bolster the pass rush, than the Cleveland Browns. It was a fundamental tenet of their offseason, solidifying them as AFC contenders in the eyes of many.

But it's how they did it that seems to get glossed over or overlooked.

Despite a pandemic, and with the salary cap plummeting, the Browns appear to be much improved in numerous prior positions of need, without draining anything from a potent offense in the process. Instead, they actually may be improved both throwing and running the ball by keeping one of the game's premier offensive lines in place looking even deeper at receiver with Odell Beckham, Jr. on his way back from another injury-marred season, and managing to extend stud running back Nick Chubb for three more years in the process.

Oh, and Kevin Stefanski, a coach of the year candidate in a rookie season in which the very idea of coaching and teaching was reframed by Covid, actually gets to spend individual time with his players now, and stay after practice with them and have them saunter into his office to speak their mind and hash things out. He doesn't have to rely on tablets and internet connections to impress his offense upon them and get to know them as men and players. All of it has me believing in the Browns in a way in which I never really have before, as their ability to not have to rob Peter (Baker Mayfield's supporting cast) to beef up Paul (Myles Garrett's new supporting cast) on the other side of the ball.

"It takes a lot of planning … and we really do try to manage things with the long term in mind," general manager Andrew Berry told me. "We try to be very deliberate in how we use our resources, whether they are draft picks or dollars, and we also are benefactors of the fact that a lot of our core still is on their rookie deal. So It allows us a little bit of additional flexibility in terms of our planning, but we try to be very selective in how we address needs."

Whatever Berry and Stefanski are doing, it's working. This roster is loaded with blue chip, or potential blue chip, veterans and also is very deep at critical spots. Furthermore, watching the Browns practice and seeing their players up close, their combination of speed, and burly size, is quite powerful. They are big and strong at the point of attack, with no shortage of burners or jitterbugs in the backfield and downfield as well.

"AB and coach Stefanski, their strategy to me since they have been together, it's calculated," top slot receiver Jarvis Landry said. "Everything they say and do is calculated.

If their calculated gambles on defense pay off, then consider me among those who believe they can give the Chiefs a game at Arrowhead with the Super Bowl in the balance (like they did a year ago, only maybe even with a different result). In particular, it's difficult not to see the bookend potential of Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on the defensive line and not get excited.

Yes, Clowney had another lost season a year ago due to injury, and sure, some have been burned signing him in the past, but at this price, on this team, with Garrett a potential Defensive MVP, and with the Browns analytical approach and sports-science acumen, I believe they will find a winning combination of snap limits and packages to bring out the best of the dynamic edge presence. He is a unique body type with special characteristics setting the edge and improving the run defense, and can also still use power and spin moves to create pressure.

So far, the transition has been seamless.

"A really good fit," Stefanski said. "Culturally, he has been great to be around. A fun teammate. Enjoys practice. He is having fun. I think he talked about it with you guys – he is healthy so he is feeling good and moving around. Then the fit, schematically, he has played in systems similar to this, so it's fun to see him be very disruptive throughout the course of practice."

Berry said: "We do a lot of research and background for any signing, not just JD. Whether it's character, medical, their performance over the past couple of years, whatever it may be, because we are very deliberate in terms of who we add to the roster and who we add to the locker room.

"In JD's case, we thought he's been one of the most disruptive players in the NFL when he has been on the field. We do realize he has missed a little bit of time over the past two years, but we felt like he did a great job of attacking his rehab this offseason, and we ultimately felt comfortable with the long-term medical prognosis. We think he's a perfect schematic fit for what we want to accomplish and will be a versatile and disruptive piece up front."

This goes much deeper than sacks, people, though he will pick up a bunch with Garrett on the opposite side. It's the ability to be stout and limber and force opponents to block you in specific ways. The Browns are an advanced analytical team, and there is randomness and luck involved in sacks, but other ways to quantify overall presence and productivity. I asked Berry if he feels like sacks are more like batting average, and not on-base percentage, to put it in baseball metric terms.

"That's entirely right - there are plenty of defensive linemen around the league who make their presence felt and are productive players that may not necessarily have gaudy sack numbers," Berry explained, "because there is a little bit of chance that plays into that. So we definitely look beyond the aggregate sack numbers to get a sense of that."

The secondary looks much deeper with a more interesting collection of athletes and body types. Berry prioritized former Rams defensive backs John Johnson and Troy Hill in free agency, and took corner Greg Newsome with their first pick (opinions on him varied pre-draft but he's quietly earning rave reviews here). The staff believes there is a role for former first-round corner Greedy Williams, who is back in pads after season-ending injury, and are excited to see rangy safety Grant Delpit, who missed his rookie season to injury. That should provide some help and cover for top corner Denzel Ward. In the past, the secondary tended to bottom out without him (and wasn't all that even with his strong play), but now there are more options, and a ramped up pass rush will only help this group as well.

"We think we have a group that has a lot of talent and has a lot of depth and versatility," Berry said. "We're looking forward to them coming together as we go through camp."

