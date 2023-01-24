Even with a hobbled Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs clinched their fifth straight AFC Championship Game appearance and will take on the Bengals. This conference championship streak is already tied for the second-longest in NFL history, trailing only eight in a row by the 2011-18 New England Patriots. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but heavy betting on the Bengals has driven the line the other direction, and now the Chiefs are 1.5-point underdogs in the NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. In the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are 2.5-point home favorites over the 49ers according to the latest NFL spreads. All of the Championship Round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Championship Round NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the AFC Championship and NFC Championship of the 2023 NFL playoffs on an incredible 162-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 16-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Championship Round NFL predictions

One of the model's strongest Championship Round NFL picks is that the NFC Championship Game 2023 hits the Under (45.5). A point total at this range has been favorable towards the Under for both teams this season. When the line was between 45 and 48, the Under hit in three of four games for San Francisco and four of seven games for Philadelphia, for a combined 7-4 record.

Both teams' offenses are built around the run. The two teams combined for more than twice as many rush attempts (76) last week as they had pass completions (35). Running the ball eats up the clock, limits the number of possessions and prevents the scoreboard from being lit up. Add in that these teams ranked in the top-two in total defense, and this projects as a run-heavy, grind-it-out game.

Neither team is expected to come within six points of its season scoring average. With that, the Under (45.5) for 49ers vs. Eagles is projected to hit over 60% of the time. See which other teams to pick here.

Championship Round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Jan. 29

2023 NFC Championship Game: 49ers at Eagles (-2.5, 45.5)

2023 AFC Championship Game: Bengals at Chiefs (+1.5, 46.5)