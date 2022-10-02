A pair of marquee quarterback matchups are on the agenda as part of Sunday's Week 4 NFL schedule. Bills vs. Ravens pits Buffalo MVP favorite Josh Allen against Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Allen is averaging 376 total yards per game, while Jackson is at 330, but which side of their NFL props should you pick? Sunday Night Football features the Buccaneers and Tom Brady hosting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. That game is a pick'em in the latest Week 4 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while Buffalo is a 3-point favorite in Baltimore. Caesars has many NFL player props available every game, and the Over/Under on passing yards for Allen in Bills vs. Ravens is 284.5, while Jackson's is 231.5.

There are plenty of wagering options and the numerous NFL player props are an excellent place to find value. Before making any 2022 Week 4 NFL prop bets, you need to see the top NFL picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert is 7-4 (+2.54 units) on his SportsLine NFL player props through three weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He also is 129-89 (+25.69 units) on MLB prop plays this year and up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top NFL player prop bets for Week 4

One of the Week 4 NFL prop bets PropStarz is backing: Giants running back Saquon Barkley goes over 16.5 yards on his longest rush (-115) against Chicago. The second overall pick in 2018 made the Pro Bowl as a rookie but has been hindered by injuries since putting up almost 3,500 total yards in his first 29 games. He finally looks healthy and is second in the NFL in rushing with 317 yards and is averaging 6.0 per carry. Barkley is the focal point of the Giants' offense and a major reason they are 2-1.

PropStarz expects the running back to get 18 to 22 carries per game and all it takes is one big hole to cash this prop. Barkley should find plenty of holes against a Bears defense that ranks 30th in the league against the run, allowing 157 yards per game. The Giants rank fourth in the league in rushing offense, piling up 169 per contest. Barkley has a run of at least 16 yards in the last three games and broke off a 68-yarder in a season-opening victory against Tennessee. On Monday Night Football last week against Dallas, he found a hole and went for 36. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 4 prop picks here.

