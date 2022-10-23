Caesars Sportsbook lists the Giants as 3-point road underdogs against the Jaguars on Sunday despite New York having three more victories so far. Barkley has been a major part of the Giants' success, ranking second in the NFL in rushing with 616 yards. Caesars lists the Over/Under for Barkley's Rushing Yards at 76.5 in its NFL player props. Meanwhile, Tennessee's Derrick Henry also looks to be returning to form, topping 100 yards in consecutive games before a bye last week. Should you back him with your Week 7 NFL prop picks? Before you make any 2022 NFL Week 7 prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. His background playing competitive fantasy sports, poker, Scrabble and backgammon helped form the foundation of his sports betting approach.

The expert is 14-9 on NFL prop picks in this column through the first six weeks, after going an impressive 53-37 during the 2021 regular season. He is 46-28 (+11.97 units) overall on his SportsLine NFL prop picks. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 regular season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2022 Week 7 NFL prop picks

One play PropStarz has huge confidence in for NFL Week 7 is Tampa Bay rookie tight end Cade Otton going Over 28.5 receiving yards. The Bucs pass on 67 percent of downs, third-most in the NFL, and Otton should be a prime target. In fact, PropStarz says he wouldn't be surprised if the rookie is the third option behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Tampa Bay's starting tight end, Cameron Brate, was injured in last week's loss to Pittsburgh and taken off on a stretcher. He has a sprained neck and is expected to miss the game. He was out with a concussion in Week 5, and Otton had six catches for 43 yards in the 21-15 victory against the Falcons. The Panthers don't defend tight ends as well as the Falcons, ranking 23rd in DVOA to the position, so Otton should see plenty of opportunities. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 7 NFL prop picks here.

