NFL Playoffs 2020: Packers vs. Seahawks odds, picks, bracket predictions from top-rated expert who's 34-6

The Seattle Seahawks will try to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since the 2014 season when they square off with the Green Bay Packers in a divisional round game on Sunday during the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Since reaching the Super Bowl that season, the Seahawks have lost twice in the divisional round and once in the wild card game. Seattle (12-5) enters Sunday's game at 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games as a road underdog.

Meanwhile, the Packers (13-3) are appearing in the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season, when they lost in the NFC championship game to Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. Seahawks odds after the line opened at four, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5.

Packers vs. Seahawks spread: Green Bay -4.5

Packers vs. Seahawks over-under: 46.5 points

Packers vs. Seahawks money line: Green Bay -215, Seattle +179

GB: LB Blake Martinez set the single-season franchise record in tackles (203)

SEA: QB Russell Wilson ranked No. 3 in the NFL in touchdown passes (31)

Why the Packers can cover

White knows Green Bay running back Aaron Jones is in the midst of a breakout season. The third-year vet had 1,558 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns during the regular season. When he last faced the Seahawks in November 2018, Jones had 103 all-purpose yards and scored twice. He is set up to have a strong game against a Seattle defense that was the 11th-worst in the league against the run, allowing 117.7 yards per game.

In addition, White has factored in that the Seahawks and quarterback Russell Wilson have struggled in Green Bay. Wilson-led Seattle teams are 0-3 at Lambeau Field and have been outscored 82-36. In those three losses, he completed just 57.3 percent of his passes, threw three touchdowns against six interceptions, averaged 6.3 yards per pass attempt, and earned a passer rating of just 60.4.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle's defense is coming off one of its best performances of the season. The Seahawks made a season-high seven sacks and limited Philadelphia to 282 total yards in a 17-9 wild card win. The nine points allowed tied the fewest allowed by Seattle this season, while the 282 yards were the third-fewest given up.

Like the Seahawks' defense, receiver DK Metcalf is coming off a breakout effort. The 6-foot-4, 229-pound rookie receiver from Ole Miss had seven receptions for 160 yards and added a back-breaking touchdown in the win over the Eagles. The receptions and yards were season-highs.

How to make Packers vs. Seahawks picks

