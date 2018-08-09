NFL preseason 2018: Jets vs. Falcons date, time, channel, live stream for Sam Darnold debut

If you like quarterback competitions, then we've found the perfect NFL preseason game for you!

Thursday's action includes teams like the Buffalo Bills, who have signal-calling questions of their own, but on Friday, we've got an even better AFC East battle thanks to the New York Jets. On paper and in projections, their Week 1 exhibition opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, are head and shoulders above them, but preseason is more about potential than it is the regular season, so all eyes will be on Gang Green and their trio of possible Opening Day QBs.

Between first-round pick Sam Darnold, bargain-bin underdog Teddy Bridgewater and extra-seasoned incumbent Josh McCown, the Jets have three viable options under center, even if none of them are particularly ideal for a 2018 playoff run. Each figures to see time on Friday, and they'll get to throw against one of the NFL's fastest, up-and-coming defenses from 2017.

The Falcons, of course, have a few pieces worth watching as well. While the newly paid Matt Ryan should be kept out of harm's way, one of his new targets, rookie wideout Calvin Ridley, is anticipated to make his debut for Atlanta, a popularly projected Super Bowl contender out of NFC.

Here's how to tune in:

How to watch Jets vs. Falcons