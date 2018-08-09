NFL preseason 2018: Jets vs. Falcons date, time, channel, live stream for Sam Darnold debut
Everything you need to know to tune into this week's nationally televised showdown
If you like quarterback competitions, then we've found the perfect NFL preseason game for you!
Thursday's action includes teams like the Buffalo Bills, who have signal-calling questions of their own, but on Friday, we've got an even better AFC East battle thanks to the New York Jets. On paper and in projections, their Week 1 exhibition opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, are head and shoulders above them, but preseason is more about potential than it is the regular season, so all eyes will be on Gang Green and their trio of possible Opening Day QBs.
Between first-round pick Sam Darnold, bargain-bin underdog Teddy Bridgewater and extra-seasoned incumbent Josh McCown, the Jets have three viable options under center, even if none of them are particularly ideal for a 2018 playoff run. Each figures to see time on Friday, and they'll get to throw against one of the NFL's fastest, up-and-coming defenses from 2017.
The Falcons, of course, have a few pieces worth watching as well. While the newly paid Matt Ryan should be kept out of harm's way, one of his new targets, rookie wideout Calvin Ridley, is anticipated to make his debut for Atlanta, a popularly projected Super Bowl contender out of NFC.
Here's how to tune in:
How to watch Jets vs. Falcons
- Date: Friday, Aug. 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
- Channel: NFL Network
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch Lions vs. Raiders in NFL preseason
The Lions and Raiders will see their (sort of) new coaches in action for the first time in...
-
Dave Doeren on NC State NFL rookies
NC State coach Dave Doeren joins Will Brinson to break down how Bradley Chubb and NC State's...
-
2019 NFL Draft: Notre Dame's 'D' trio
The Fighting Irish defense is anchored by a defensive tackle, linebacker, and corner with first-round...
-
Preseason All-AFC West Team
Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos and Raiders all well-represented in arguably the NFL's most competitive...
-
Key player expectations in NFL preseason
Plus, whether or not franchise quarterbacks should hit the field in the preseason
-
Jets open to trading Bridgewater
Teddy Bridgewater might not be on the Jets' roster when the regular season begins