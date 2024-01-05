Week 18 of the NFL season is finally here, a fitting conclusion to a regular season that was all over the place. Twenty teams remain in Super Bowl contention, tied with 2006 for the most with one week remaining over the last 41 years (1982 had 22 teams in a strike-shortened season with a 16-team playoff). Four division titles are still undecided, the most entering a season finale since there were also four in 2014.

Lost in the tight playoff races are the records on the verge of being broken by players around the league. Quite a few have been accomplished, but these are the NFL records and player marks in jeopardy heading into the final week of the regular season.

*Marks compiled by CBS Sports Research

NFL records

Purdy can break the NFL record for yards per attempt in a season, as he's averaging 9.6 yards per attempt through 16 games. Matt Ryan holds the record at 9.3 set in 2016.

Stroud is 530 yards away from breaking the NFL passing yards record for rookies in a season. Stroud did miss two games, but is still at 3,844 passing yards. Andrew Luck has the record at 4,374. Stroud is averaging 274.6 pass yards per game, while Luck was at 273.4 in his rookie season.

Hill is 248 yards away from setting the NFL receiving yards record, set by Calvin Johnson with 1,964 (2012). Hill has 1,717 yards this season, the first player to have two 1,700-yard seasons.

Nacua is on the verge of setting the NFL rookie record for catches and receiving yards in a season. Jaylen Waddle (2021) holds the rookie record for catches with 104 while Bill Groman (1960) holds the record for yards with 1,473. Nacua has 101 catches for 1,445 yards this season -- just four catches and 29 yards away from both marks.

Aubrey is three field goals shy of setting the NFL record for most field goals made without a miss. Mike Vanderjagt was 37 of 37 in 2002 and Aubrey is 35 of 35 this year.

Player records

Tagovailoa can become the first quarterback since 2011 (Drew Brees) to lead the NFL in completion percentage and passing yards. Tagovailoa has 4,451 passing yards and a 69.6% completion rate, both of which lead the NFL. He also needs just two passing touchdowns for 30 on the year. Dan Marino was the last Dolphins QB to break the 30-TD mark in 1984 with 48.

Prescott can be the first Cowboys quarterback to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns. Prescott leads the NFL with 32 on the year.

Allen has 27 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns on the season. He needs just three passing touchdowns to match Cam Newton for the most 30 pass touchdowns/10 rush touchdown seasons ever (two).

Jalen Hurts/Josh Allen

Hurts and Allen each have 15 rushing touchdowns on teh season, tied for the most by a quarterback in NFL history. Either can set the single-season record, a sboth already passed Cam Newton's mark of 14 in 2011.

C.J. Stroud



Stroud is just 156 passing yards away from 4,000 yards, which would be only the fifth 4,000-yard season by a rookie quarterback. Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston have also accomplished the feat.

Williams leads the NFL in rush yards per game (95.3) and can become the third Rams player in the Super Bowl era to lead the league in rush yards per game -- joining Marshall Faulk and Eric Dickerson.

Brown has 1,447 receiving yards this season, 50 yards away from breaking his own franchise record for receiving yards in a season (1,496).

St. Brown has 112 catches on the year, 12 shy of setting the franchise record for receptions in the season. Herman Moore has the mark with 123 in 1995.

Evans has 13 receiving touchdowns on the year, two touchdowns away from breaking his own franchise record of 14 (2021).

LaPorta has matched Keith Jackson for the most receptions by a rookie tight end in a season (81). He needs one catch to have sole possession of the mark.

Kelce has 984 receiving yards on the season, needing just 16 yards for 1,000 yards on the year. That would give Kelce eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, extending his own marks for most 1,000-yard seasons by a tight end and most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for a tight end.

Sam LaPorta/Jahmyr Gibbs

LaPorta and Gibbs can be the first pair of rookie teammates with 10 touchdowns scored. Gibbs has 10 scrimmage touchdowns and LaPorta has nine.

David Montgomery/Jahmyr Gibbs

Montgomery and Gibbs can be the first running back tandem to finish a season with 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Montgomery has 975 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, while Gibbs has 915 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Watt can be the first player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times (already led league in sacks in 2020 and 2021). He leads the league with 17.0 sacks this year.

Sweat can be the first player in NFL history to lead two teams in sacks in a season. Sweat leads the Bears with 6.0 sacks despite not suiting up for the team until Week 9. He also leads the Commanders in sacks with 6.5.

Mack has 16 sacks on the year, 1.5 shy of setting the Chargers' franchise record for sacks in a season. Shawne Merriman (2006) and Leslie O'Neal (1992) each had 17 sacks.