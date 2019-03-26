NFL rule changes: Owners reportedly reject wild onside kick proposal, table overtime proposal until May

At the annual league meeting on Tuesday, the NFL owners decided not to pass two of the biggest proposed rule changes, but only one of the proposals was rejected outright. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the owners shot down the Broncos' onside kick proposal and tabled the Chiefs' overtime proposal until May.

So, changes to overtime could still be coming later this offseason. But the onside kick will likely be unchanged heading into next season.

Kansas City’s OT proposal was tabled and Denver’s onside kick proposal was defeated, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2019 The KC proposal is the one regarding both teams getting the ball in OT. So they’ll pick that back up in May. The Denver proposal - the 4th-and-15 idea - was shot down. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2019

Just before 3 p.m. ET, the NFL announced that five rule changes have been passed "so far" on Tuesday. Neither the Broncos' onside kick proposal nor the Chiefs' overtime proposal were on the list.

Approved 2019 Playing Rules Summary 1. By Competition Committee; Makes permanent the kickoff rule changes that were implemented during the 2018 season. 2. By Competition Committee; Expands protection to a defenseless player. 3. By Competition Committee; Changes the enforcement of double fouls when there is a change of possession. 4. By Competition Committee; Simplifies the application of scrimmage kick rules for missed field goals. 5. By Competition Committee; Allows teams to elect to enforce on the succeeding try or on the succeeding free kick an opponent's personal or unsportsmanlike conduct foul committed during a touchdown.

With the success rate of onside kicks dropping in the aftermath of the rule changes made to the kickoff, the Broncos proposed that teams be allowed to attempt a fourth-and-15 from their own 35-yard line in the fourth quarter instead of an onside kick. If the team got the 15 yards, it would've been granted a first down and possession of the ball. If it didn't get the 15 yards, the other team would've taken over possession from wherever the play ended.

Even though the competition committee voted 7-1 in favor of the rule change, it apparently didn't generate the necessary support from the owners. In order for a rule change to be ratified, at least 24 of 32 owners must vote in favor of it.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, proposed that both teams should be able to possess the ball in overtime even if the opening possession resulted in a touchdown. Additionally, the Chiefs want to eliminate the overtime coin toss (the winner of the pregame coin toss would get to pick between kicking, receiving or a goal to defend) and overtime entirely during the preseason.

Given how the Chiefs' season ended -- the Patriots scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime in the AFC Championship Game -- it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that they wanted to revamp overtime. But according to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, other teams also wanted changes.

"The fact that it's being talked about I think is good," Reid said, per Pro Football Talk. "We're not the only ones that are in that mix [of wanting a change to overtime]."

According to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, the Chiefs will likely simplify their proposal before the discussion picks up again. The spring league meeting will take place from May 20-22 in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Mike Tomlin said the Chiefs are probably going to amend the OT proposal so it doesn't include so many items.



Chiefs want both teams to get a possession, to eliminate the coin toss, and to eliminate preseason OT. They'll probably get rid of the coin toss part. https://t.co/UyVrM8Ccqg — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 26, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, the league announced that it has outlawed blindside blocks in an attempt to make the game safer. According to the league, blindside blocks were responsible for one-third of concussions that were sustained on punts.

Meanwhile, the league is expected to discuss possible changes to instant replay at 7 p.m. ET, according to The Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer. However, Breer added that it is possible that the vote will be tabled until May.