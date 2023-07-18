Last year, the NFL offseason was dominated with news of wide receivers getting paid. This offseason, the major headline has been running backs not getting paid.

Six players were given the franchise tag this offseason: One quarterback, one tight end, one defensive tackle and three running backs. The three running backs were the only players who did not agree to long-term deals before the July 17 deadline. That's not all. The only player who has rushed for 1,100 yards while making the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons (Dalvin Cook) was straight-up released, veterans like Kareem Hunt are still looking for gigs and Austin Ekeler, who has scored more touchdowns than any player over the last two years, was denied a contract extension from the Los Angeles Chargers AND didn't find interest on the trade market.

Ekeler has been vocal about the plight of the running back, saying he's upset to see backup wide receivers making more money than him -- a true pillar of an NFL offense. During an interview on CBS Sports Radio with Zach Gelb, Ekeler said he wants to hear from NFL owners on why running backs aren't getting the financial security they deserve.

"I've been pretty vocal about this just because it's not good for our running back market as far as capital coming in, it's putting like a ceiling on it, there's no new contracts being made, there's no new comparables that are actually relevant because there's been a set number set on guys," said Ekeler. "From a player's aspect, we have no control of that. I have no control. So really who we want answers from is the ownership. Like, why are you doing this? What's the reasoning?"

Ekeler pointed out an interesting double standard with his own situation. When he was granted permission to seek a trade this offseason, he had trouble finding a partner. Ekeler told Gelb he didn't come close to being traded, because he came with "baggage." Not off-field baggage, but the Chargers wanted valuable picks in return for one of their offensive stars -- the same offensive star they didn't want to pay.

"It's kind of interesting," said Ekeler. "Where it's like, 'Oh, if you're gonna get traded, you gotta get traded at this level, but if we're gonna keep you, we're gonna keep you down at this level.'"

Several running backs around the NFL have spoken out about this ongoing controversy. In fact, according to Pro Football Talk, veteran running backs have organized a group text chain where they are discussing strategies for improving their situations.

"You poked the bear, and you're going to have to make us do something," Ekeler said."