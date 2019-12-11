NFL salary cap in 2020 could top $200 million for the first time in league history
NFL teams are going to have some extra money to work with in 2020
For the first time in NFL history, the salary cap could hit the $200 million mark, and it could happen as soon as next season.
According to NFL.com, the league's 32 teams have been informed that the projected salary cap for 2020 will fall somewhere between $196.8 million to $201.2 million. On the low end, that's a 4.5% increase over the 2019 salary cap, and on the high end, that's a 6.9% increase over the $188.2 million cap that teams were given for 2019.
To put a potential $200 million salary cap in perspective, the league's first salary cap in 1994 was just $34.6 million. After that, the cap didn't hit the $100 million mark until 2006. As recently as 2013, the cap was still under $125 million.
Of course, there's a chance the cap might not actually hit $200 million in 2020. The official cap number for next season won't be released until early March. The NFL gives the league's 32 teams an early estimation of what the cap might be so that everyone knows what they have to work with as they head into the offseason.
Teams like Pittsburgh, Miami, Minnesota and Jacksonville will probably appreciate the early heads up. According to Spotrac, all four of those teams are projected to have less than $6 million in cap space next season, with the Vikings and Falcons currently projected to be over the cap.
On the other end of the spectrum, the Dolphins, Colts and Buccaneers are expected to have the most cap space.
It the salary cap does hit $200 million, that means it will have added exactly $125 since 2003. Here's a look at how much the salary cap has grown over the past 16 years.
NFL Salary Cap since 2003
2019: $188.2 million
2018: $177.2 million
2017: $167 million
2016: $155.28 million
2015: 143.28 million
2014: $133 million
2013: $123 million
2012: $120.6 million
2011: $120 million
2010: UNCAPPED
2009: $123 million
2008: $116 million
2007: $109 million
2006: $102 million
2005: $85.5 million
2004: $80.58 million
2003: $75 million
