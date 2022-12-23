The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, CBS Sports' NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. Austin, in his second season coaching the Jets, is appealing the decision.

There has been no indication Austin bet on NFL games while he was a coach, but is facing the ban for gambling on other sports while employed by the Jets (per NFL Network). Even though Austin didn't bet on NFL games, betting on other sports is a violation of the NFL's gambling policy -- hence the suspension. It's an indefinite suspension of at least one year. Austin was absent from Thursday's night's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.

The league won't comment more on the situation until the appeal has been resolved. Austin's attorney, Bill Deni, released a statement on the appeal (per NFL Network).

"The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering on a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the gambling policy for NFL personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation. He is appealing his suspension."

A former undrafted free agent, Austin played 129 games in 10 seasons seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Austin made two Pro Bowls with the Cowboys in 2009 and 2010, having consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in the process. He finished his career with 361 catches for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns, with the catches and yards ranking in the top 25 for an undrafted free agent in NFL history.

Austin is currently in his third year as a coach, starting in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach with the San Francisco 49ers. He joined the Jets in 2021 when Robert Saleh was hired, responsible for the development of Garrett Wilson as one of the top rookie wideouts in football this year. Wilson has 71 catches for 996 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games with the Jets, leading all rookie receivers in receptions and receiving yards.

Austin is the second suspension the league has handed down for gambling this season. The league suspended former Falcons first-round wide receiver Calvin Ridley in March for betting on NFL games during his absence from football last season. Ridley, who was acquired by the Jaguars, is expected to return in 2023.