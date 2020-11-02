The Los Angeles Chargers have started their fire sale, dealing former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. King recorded 24 tackles and a sack in six games for the Chargers this season, while also returning six punts for 17 yards. King is expected to immediately compete for starting snaps on the Titans defense.

King, a fifth-round pick from the 2017 draft, is in the final year of his rookie deal and will be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He was part of a Chargers defense that became the first team in NFL history to blow a 16-point lead in four straight games -- a huge reason why the team is 2-5 and last in the AFC West. Having said that, King was hardly to blame for these blown leads and remains a strong option for coverage on the back end.

The Titans rank in the bottom six in the NFL in pass yards and pass touchdowns allowed and King should improve a defense that ranks 25th in the league in total yards allowed. King will slide into a secondary that starts Adoree' Jackson and Malcolm Butler at cornerback along with Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro at safety. The Titans are also last in third-down defense. When they use their nickel defense -- on the majority of all defensive snaps -- King should join that group.

Opposing quarterbacks have completed just 64.7% of their passes and have a 74.5 passer rating targeting King this year, as King has given up zero touchdown passes. The Chargers will have nine draft picks in the 2021 draft while the Titans will have seven after parting ways with one of their two sixth-round picks.

King was inactive for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos due to a "non-injury related" issue and has vented his frustrations on social media over lack of playing time. The Chargers signed Chris Harris Jr. in the offseason, signaling a huge reduction in playing time for King -- who only returned to the slot this seaosn when Harris missed time with injury.

King will get a fresh start in Tennessee and an opportunity to play for a new contract in the process.