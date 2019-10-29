NFL trade deadline: Four players Eagles could deal, with Nelson Agholor the obvious candidate

The Philadelphia Eagles sit at 4-4, a half game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East at the midway point of the season. With the trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, the Eagles will likely be buyers and there are some potential targets they could pursue. The Eagles could also trade away some players in a sellers market, getting good compensation in return (or perhaps packaging them in a deal for a player they want, a staple of general manager Howie Roseman).

There are a few Eagles players that may have value for other teams as the deadline approaches. Here are the players the Eagles could deal at the 11th hour:

If the Eagles can find a taker for Agholor, they should part ways. Agholor will be a free agent after the season and the Eagles aren't expected to bring the 2015 first-round pick back. Aghoolor has been a huge disappointment in a contract year, having 29 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns, averaging a career-low 9 yards per catch. In Agholor's last five games, he has 11 catches for 93 yards and no touchdowns as the No. 2 option in the Eagles offense. Keep in mind Agholor is making $9.385 million this year. If the Eagles can include Agholor in a deal instead of giving up another draft pick, they should do it.

The Jones experiment is slowly ending in Philadelphia, which used a 2017 second-round pick on him and banked on Jones becoming a No. 1 cornerback after recovering from an Achilles injury that caused him to slip in the draft. Jones played his first full season in 2018, but the year was marred by inconsistent play and a recurring hamstring injury. The same hamstring problems have come up in 2019, but head coach Doug Pederson has called Jones out in press conferences and the Eagles have "benched" Jones in favor of Craig James, who wasn't even on the roster at the beginning of the year. Jones is currently the Eagles slot cornerback, but Philadelphia is set to get starting slot corner Avonte Maddox back from injury this week. Jones has allowed 13 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns this season, as opposing quarterbacks have complied a 101.5 passer rating against him (8.6 yards per target). Jones has talent, but hasn't been able to put everything together in Philadelphia. Perhaps the Eagles can package him in a deal for a starter at a position of need.

If there's any Eagles player likely to be dealt before the deadline, it's Vaitai. Teams need offensive line help and Vaitai is available in the final year of his contract, having the ability to play tackle and guard. Vaitai was the starting left tackle for the Eagles during the second half of the team's Super Bowl championship run and can play both tackle positions. He was in line to be the Eagles' starting right guard before Brandon Brooks returned in time for the season opener. The Eagles can get a mid-round pick for Vaitai if they play their cards right. Perhaps they could use Vaitai in a player-for-player swap.

Douglas hasn't fallen out of favor in Philadelphia, but he's a cornerback that can't see the field in Jim Schwartz's defense when Sidney Jones and Ronald Darby are healthy as the outside cornerbacks. Even though Schwartz likes to rotate his corners, Douglas only seems to see the field because of injuries. Douglas can't play the slot, which also limits his versatility. The Eagles may not want to give up on Jones just yet and there will be takes for the 2017 third-round pick who has proven he's good enough to start. Douglas is not having a good season, as opposing quarterbacks have a 126.5 passer rating off him (29 catches, 483 yards). Teams may be able to get Douglas for a pick past the fifth round, which is something for a cornerback the Eagles don't play.