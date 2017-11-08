NFL Week 10: How to watch, live stream the Browns and Lions on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games each Sunday to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information. Please note: there is a seven-day free trial available for new customers.

Browns and Lions on CBS All Access

The Lions are coming off of a dominant win at Lambeau Field, beating up on the Packers during Monday Night Football, and they want to keep it rolling against the Browns. Cleveland is, to be frank, in bad shape. The quarterback situation is a mess, the defense is in shambles, and the Browns are yet to win a game. The Lions may be looking a trap game in the face here, but Matthew Stafford looks up to the task after a tremendous performance in Green Bay.

Stafford, of course, beat the Browns last time they were in Detroit. With a separated shoulder and mic'd up, he threw a touchdown pass in one of the gutsiest plays of that season. Hopefully they'll get a mic on Stafford for this game -- it seems like good things always happen when he's being recorded (who could forget the fake spike against the Cowboys?). Jabrill Peppers will also be having a homecoming of sorts, as the former Michigan star gets to come to Michigan to play again.

Browns vs. Lions start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Nov. 12



Sunday, Nov. 12 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan



Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

The subscription, of course, also covers primetime match-ups. That includes this year's "Thursday Night Football" games featured on CBS.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multi-year agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

