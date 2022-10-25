1 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

Gardner is clearly the best rookie on either side of the ball. He is making plays through the pass catcher and now ranks No. 2 in forced incompletions (26), according to TruMedia. He has allowed just 151 receiving yards on 43 plays as the primary defender in coverage.

2 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave has joined some elite names in the NFL's top-10 receiving yards leaders. He ranks No. 3 across the NFL in air yards per target (16.29) despite inconsistent quarterback play from Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton . To this point, he has just one drop. The Ohio State product has shown a versatile skill set early in his career.

3 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

Atlanta's inability to get Drake London and Kyle Pitts more involved has been baffling but the blame does not lie on the shoulders of the pass catchers. London is still getting open but his targets are predictable. He has been targeted on just four throws beyond 20 yards this season and only one was complete.

4 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

The Chicago offense has shown a lot of growth in recent weeks and Jones' play has gone hand-in-hand. He was impressive early in the season but has come into his own in pass protection. The play of not only Jones, but second-year Teven Jenkins , has been an unexpected, but welcome development.

5 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

Lucas has continued to be a bright spot for the Seattle offensive line. He has shown a little bit more of a movable anchor in the past few weeks but has drastically outplayed his draft position. The Washington State product's play has been one reason for the inclusion of another Seahawk later on this list.

6 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

The New York passing attack has been rather tame over the past two games but it is finding ways to win. Wilson is still getting open but the ball has not found its way to him. Through Week 3 with Joe Flacco , he had been targeted 33 times. In the four games since Zach Wilson has returned, Wilson has been targeted on 20 occasions.

7 Tariq Woolen Seattle Seahawks CB

Woolen has been making an impact in both zone and man coverage for the Seahawks this season. He leads the league with four interceptions and is top 12 in forced incompletions (19).

8 Jack Jones New England Patriots CB

Jones rising up the list had more to do with others not differentiating themselves. The list remains relatively fluid week to week with a small cast of truly elite talents coming out of this draft class. There are several key contributors, however, and Jones is one of them. He has been sticky in coverage this season.

9 Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions DE

Hutchinson was productive off the edge recording 1.5 sacks against the Cowboys . He was able to win with not only strength, but a tight spin move while holding his ground in the run game as well. The ex-Wolverine leads all rookies with 4.5 sacks on the season.

10 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins CB

Kohou has been critical for Miami's defense and its ability to overcome injuries in the secondary. The rookie has proven capable of playing multiple spots on the back end at a serviceable rate.

11 Arnold Ebiketie Atlanta Falcons LB

Ebiketie has not been very deficient in any category this season. Despite having just one sack, he shows burst off the edge as well as multiple moves to pressure the quarterback.

12 Kenneth Walker III Seattle Seahawks RB

Walker is very challenging for opposing defenses. He does a good job of being patient, allowing blocks to develop and then making his move based on the information in front of him. He has a high batting average to this point resulting in big plays. When he does get hit, he shows tremendous balance through contact. Over the past three games, he has accumulated 353 yards (6.79 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

13 Jaquan Brisker Chicago Bears SS

Brisker had some tackling issues early in the season and that led to his exclusion from the list. He has cleaned up those mistakes quite a bit and is now proving to be a playmaker for that Bears secondary. On Monday night, he recorded an interception after overcoming painful circumstances a play earlier.

14 Zion Johnson Los Angeles Chargers OG

Johnson is not a perfect prospect but he plays with good leverage and handles exchanges well. With his size and athleticism, it is clear to see that Los Angeles has found a vital part of its offensive line for many years.

15 George Pickens Pittsburgh Steelers WR