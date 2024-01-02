Happy New Year and welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Since we didn't have a newsletter yesterday, we'll be doing a lot of our normal Monday things today: We've got grades for every team from Week 17, we've got some winners and losers and we'll be unveiling Pete Prisco's latest Power Rankings.

Also, we'll be breaking down the playoff picture, because at this point in the season, that's the only thing that really matters.

1. Today's show: Biggest questions after Week 17

Anyway, the three of us touched on our 10 biggest takeaways from Week 17. Here are a few of the biggest questions that we tried to answer:

Who are you worried about more in the playoffs: Eagles or Chiefs? For me, the answer here is the Eagles. They've lost four of their past five games, their defense is falling apart, their offense is out of sync and they all seem to be turning on each other. After watching them lose to the Cardinals, I feel like they could lose to anyone and I would not be shocked at all to see them get knocked out in the wild-card round this year.

Will the Buccaneers choke away the NFC South? The Buccaneers had a chance to clinch the NFC South in Week 17, but they blew it with a loss to the Saints. Although they looked horrible in that game, I don't think there's any way they choke away the division, and that's mostly because they get to face the worst team in the NFL on Sunday: The Carolina Panthers. To clinch the division, they just have to beat Carolina. If they were playing anyone else, I might be worried, but I feel like they can beat the Panthers.

Who's more likely to make the playoffs: Steelers or Seahawks? The Steelers beat the Seahawks on Sunday, which is a win that now has both of these teams on the cusp of elimination. For the Seahawks to make the playoffs, they have to beat the Cardinals in Week 18 and the Packers have to lose to the Bears. For the Steelers to get in, they have to beat the Ravens, combined with a loss by either the Bills (vs. Dolphins) or Jaguars (vs. Titans). If I had to bet on one of these teams making the playoffs, I'd take the Seahawks and that's because I could certainly see the Packers slipping up against a Bears team that has won four of its past five games.

The Buccaneers had a chance to clinch the NFC South in Week 17, but they blew it with a loss to the Saints. Although they looked horrible in that game, I don't think there's any way they choke away the division, and that's mostly because they get to face the worst team in the NFL on Sunday: The Carolina Panthers. To clinch the division, they just have to beat Carolina. If they were playing anyone else, I might be worried, but I feel like they can beat the Panthers. Who's more likely to make the playoffs: Steelers or Seahawks? The Steelers beat the Seahawks on Sunday, which is a win that now has both of these teams on the cusp of elimination. For the Seahawks to make the playoffs, they have to beat the Cardinals in Week 18 and the Packers have to lose to the Bears. For the Steelers to get in, they have to beat the Ravens, combined with a loss by either the Bills (vs. Dolphins) or Jaguars (vs. Titans). If I had to bet on one of these teams making the playoffs, I'd take the Seahawks and that's because I could certainly see the Packers slipping up against a Bears team that has won four of its past five games.

2. Week 17 grades: Ravens earn an 'A+' for blowout win over Dolphins

Every week I team up with four of my colleagues here at CBSSports.com to hand out grades, and this week, the Ravens aced their test.

Here's a look at the grades from two notable games that were played in Week 17:

Ravens 56-19 over Dolphins (Click here for full-game stats, analysis)

Dolphins takeaway: "Sunday couldn't have been worse for the Dolphins. They were embarrassed despite having a shot at taking control of the AFC's top seed, and they had multiple key injuries on top of the insulting performance. Tua Tagovailoa tweaked his left shoulder while sliding down to avoid a hit on a late fourth-down scramble with the game already out of reach. The team's best pass rusher, Bradley Chubb, suffered a leg injury late in the fourth quarter that required him to be carted off when the game was well out of hand. The Dolphins couldn't be in worse shape entering a winner-take-all matchup with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East division title." -- Garrett Podell. Grade: F

Ravens takeaway: "Lamar Jackson was literally perfect. He threw for 321 passing yards and a career-high five passing touchdowns for a perfect 158.3 passer rating, the third such game of his career. The Baltimore defense forced three takeaways, two interceptions of Tua Tagovailoa as well as a fumble recovery on a bad pitch by Miami late in the game. Jackson and the Ravens put about as strong of an exclamation as they possibly could in securing the AFC's top seed. If they can maintain anything close to the type of rhythm they showed on Sunday, they'll be in for a deep run this postseason." -- Garrett Podell. Grade: A+

Chiefs 25-17 over Bengals (Click here for full-game stats)

Bengals takeaway: The Bengals showed a spark in the first half, but that spark disappeared during a second half where the Bengals got beat badly on both sides of the ball. Over the final two quarters, the Bengals managed just 80 yards of offense, and their biggest problem was that the offensive line couldn't protect Jake Browning, who got sacked six times, with five of those coming in the second half. The defense wasn't much better during a second half where the Chiefs didn't punt a single time on their final four possessions. The Bengals played well enough to win in the first half, but their second-half collapse means they're now eliminated from playoff contention. Grade: C

The Bengals showed a spark in the first half, but that spark disappeared during a second half where the Bengals got beat badly on both sides of the ball. Over the final two quarters, the Bengals managed just 80 yards of offense, and their biggest problem was that the offensive line couldn't protect Jake Browning, who got sacked six times, with five of those coming in the second half. The defense wasn't much better during a second half where the Chiefs didn't punt a single time on their final four possessions. The Bengals played well enough to win in the first half, but their second-half collapse means they're now eliminated from playoff contention. Chiefs takeaway: The Chiefs offense might not be firing on all cylinders just yet, but if this team proved one thing Sunday, it's that they can win games with their defense and special teams (Harrison Butker kicked six field goals). The Chiefs' pass-rush absolutely terrorized Jake Browning with six sacks, including two by Justin Reid. The secondary clamped down on Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who combined for just 60 yards, including only 17 in the second half. The offense still doesn't look perfect, but Andy Reid is probably thrilled with what he saw in this game. Isiah Pacheco brought the rushing attack alive with 130 yards on 18 carries. And Patrick Mahomes seems to have a new favorite receiver in Rashee Rice, who caught five passes for 127 yards. The Chiefs have struggled at times this year, but the bottom line is that they're now in the playoffs, and this team is always dangerous in the postseason. Grade: B

3. NFL Week 17 winners and losers: Bears might have a franchise QB in Justin Fields

You can't have a week of NFL action without having winners and losers, so we have some winners and losers.

Cody Benjamin came up with this week's list, which you can check out below.

Winners

Justin Fields' future. "He was nearly flawless against an underrated Atlanta defense in Week 17, topping 300 total yards to lead one of the Bears' most convincing wins of the year. It's not hard to see this kid still has the talent to be a difference-maker. And if the Bears don't buy it, someone else will."

"He was nearly flawless against an underrated Atlanta defense in Week 17, topping 300 total yards to lead one of the Bears' most convincing wins of the year. It's not hard to see this kid still has the talent to be a difference-maker. And if the Bears don't buy it, someone else will." Lamar Jackson's MVP case. "Jackson was lights out in a critical battle over the AFC's top playoff seed with the Dolphins. His effortless five-score game put Miami to shame, solidifying Baltimore as a title contender, plus himself as this year's most simultaneously dynamic and efficient quarterback."

Losers

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles' coaching staff. "If ever there were a time for the slumping Birds to get right ahead of the playoffs, it should've been at home against Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals, who took Lincoln Financial Field with a half-sick Kyler Murray and a lineup full of spare parts. Instead, Sirianni and Brian Johnson got too cute down the stretch, and Matt Patricia's defense looked helpless besides a first-half pick-six. There's really no world where the 2023 Eagles should be surrendering 35 points to the 2023 Cardinals. Philly needs to wake up fast."

"If ever there were a time for the slumping Birds to get right ahead of the playoffs, it should've been at home against Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals, who took Lincoln Financial Field with a half-sick Kyler Murray and a lineup full of spare parts. Instead, Sirianni and Brian Johnson got too cute down the stretch, and Matt Patricia's defense looked helpless besides a first-half pick-six. There's really no world where the 2023 Eagles should be surrendering 35 points to the 2023 Cardinals. Philly needs to wake up fast." The Florida teams. "The Jaguars won, so they're excused. But the others? With a clear shot to clinch the NFC South against the mercurial Saints, Baker Mayfield and Todd Bowles and basically all of the Buccaneers' core leaders flopped, making Week 18's rematch with the Panthers all-important. Mike McDaniel's Dolphins, meanwhile, couldn't keep up with Baltimore to prove they're ready for a deep playoff push."

4. NFL playoff picture heading into Week 18

With the NFL now heading into the final week of the regular season, now seems like a good time to break down the playoff picture, so that's what we're going to do today.

Here's a look at the top-seven teams from each conference:

(* = clinched playoff berth)

AFC

1.* Ravens (AFC North leader, 13-3)

2.* Dolphins (AFC East leader, 11-5)

3.* Chiefs (AFC West leader, 10-6)

4. Jaguars (AFC South leader, 9-7)

5.* Browns (11-5)

6. Bills (10-6)

7. Colts (9-7)

First teams out (in order): Texans (9-7), Steelers (9-7)

Heading into Week 18, four of the seven playoff spots have been clinched and three of the seeds have been clinched with the Ravens locked into the one-spot, the Chiefs at three and the Browns getting the five-seed. As of right now, there are three teams facing a "win-and-you're-in" situation in Week 18: Colts, Texans, Bills.

The Colts and Texans are facing each other on Saturday night, and barring a tie, the loser will be out of the playoffs. As for the Bills, they'll be facing the Dolphins in the final game of the regular season on Sunday night. If the Jaguars (vs. Titans) and Steelers (vs. Ravens) both win this week, then the Bills will be facing a situation where they get the two-seed with a win, but they'll miss the playoffs completely with a loss.

The Steelers have a more complicated path to the playoffs and if you want to see their scenarios, you can do that here.

NFC

1.* 49ers (NFC West leader, 12-4)

2.* Cowboys (NFC East leader, 11-5)

3.* Lions (NFC North leader, 11-5)

4. Buccaneers (NFC South leader, 8-8)

5.* Eagles (11-5)

6.* Rams (9-7)

7. Packers (8-8)

First teams out (in order): Seahawks (8-8), Saints (8-8), Vikings (7-9), Falcons (7-9)

Although five playoff spots have been clinched in the NFC, six of the seven seeds are still up in the air. The only one that's been clinched so far is the the top seed, which belongs to a 49ers team that will now be getting a first-round bye. The Cowboys can clinch the two-seed with a win over the Commanders on Sunday. If that happens, then the Lions will be locked into the No. 3 seed no matter what happens in their game against the Vikings.

The NFC South should have some major drama this weekend: The Buccaneers will clinch the division with a win over the Panthers, but if they choke, then the division crown will go to the winner of the Falcons-Saints game.

At the bottom of the playoff standings, the Packers will get in if they beat the Bears in Week 18, but if they lose, that will open the door for the Seahawks, Vikings or Saints to steal the final wild-card spot (The Seahawks would have the easiest path as they'd get in with a win over the Cardinals combined with a Packers loss).

5. Prisco's Power Rankings heading into Week 18

Welcome to Pete Prisco's first Power Rankings of 2024 and let me just say, they are looking quite different than they did at the end of 2023 aka last week. Prisco has three new teams in his top five and since you're now probably wondering who those teams are, let's check it out.

Here's a look at Prisco's top five:

Ravens (Same as last week) 49ers (up one spot from last week) Cowboys (up six spots from last week) Bills (up two spots from last week) Browns (up two spots from last week)

Dropped out: Dolphins, Lions, Eagles

I'm not going to spoil the rest of the Power Rankings here, but I am going to give you a few nuggets. Here's what has changed since Prisco's last Power Rankings:

The biggest jump this week went to the Cowboys. After watching them earn a controversial victory over the Lions on Saturday, Prisco decided to reward them by moving them up six spots from ninth to third. The Packers and Saints also moved up six spots with Green Bay going from 20th to 14th while the Saints moved from 22nd to 16th.

In the AFC, it doesn't seem that Prisco was overly impressed with anyone this week. The biggest jump by any AFC team was just two spots and we saw four different teams pull that off (Bills, Browns, Texans, Steelers).

The biggest drop this week went to the Seahawks. After getting dominated by the Steelers on Sunday during a 30-23 loss, Prisco dropped Seattle a total of six spots from 13th down to 19th. Going into Week 17, the Seahawks were in control of their playoff fate, but that's no longer the case. If they want to get in, they'll need a win against the Cardinals in Week 18, plus some help.

Now, let's talk about the worst team in the NFL. The 2-14 Panthers have been dead last in Prisco's rankings since October, and I think they might have finally clinched last place after getting SHUT OUT by the Jaguars on Sunday. Apparently, David Tepper is not happy about how bad his team is because he appeared to throw a drink at an opposing fan on Sunday (You can see the clip here).



6. Extra points: Rams make change at kicker

It was a busy holiday weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.