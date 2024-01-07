For the fifth time in six years, the Pittsburgh Steelers found themselves in a very similar predicament on the final weekend of the regular season. Once again, the Steelers needed to win and get help if they were going to continue playing beyond Week 18.

The Steelers had four playoff scenarios entering their regular season finale in Baltimore (h/t Steelers.com):

Steelers win (Yes) and a Colts-Texans tie (Texans won)

Steelers win (Yes) and Buffalo loss (TBD)

Steelers win (Yes) and a Jaguars loss/tie (Jaguars lost)

Steelers tie (No) and Colts and Texans do not tie (Yes) and Jaguars lose (Yes)

Pittsburgh clinched a playoff spot by virtue of the Jaguars loss and are currently seventh in the AFC standings after a win over the Ravens. Its seed could flip depending on the result of the Bills-Dolphins game on Sunday night.

Speaking of the Ravens, Baltimore locked up the No. 1 seed after defeating the Dolphins, so Lamar Jackson and several other Ravens stars didn't suit up Saturday.

The Steelers got themselves back into the playoffs by winning their last three games. The play of quarterback Mason Rudolph, wideout George Pickens, running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, and a revamped secondary have each played an integral role in Pittsburgh's two-game winning streak.

While the Steelers' season has been a roller coaster, they appear to be hitting their stride at the right time.