With one week to go in the NFL regular season, the playoff races are as wild and confusing as ever. The AFC and NFC each entered Week 17 with 12 teams still mathematically alive. Entering Week 18, the AFC has three playoff berths still up for grabs. An AFC East-title showdown between the Bills and Dolphins highlights the action. In the NFC, there are six teams fighting for the final two spots.

Below, the tiebreakers for each team will be explained. Here's a breakdown of the current standings and what each contender is facing.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 z-Ravens 13 3 0 .813 +210 2 x-Dolphins 11 5 0 .688 +112 3 y-Chiefs 10 6 0 .625 +76 4 Jaguars 9 7 0 .563 +14 5 x-Browns 11 5 0 .688 +51 6 Bills 10 6 0 .625 +133 7 Colts 9 7 0 .563 -15 8 Texans 9 7 0 .563 +20 9 Steelers 9 7 0 .563 -27 10 e-Bengals 8 8 0 .500

-35 11 e-Broncos 8 8 0 .500 -2

12 e-Raiders 7 9 0 .438 -12 13 e-Jets 6 10 0 .375 -101 14 e-Titans 5 11 0 .313 -70 15 e-Chargers 5 11 0 .333 -51 16 e-Patriots 4 12 0 .250 -116

z-clinched home-field advantage

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

e-eliminated

What to know: The Ravens clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC with their win over the Dolphins in Week 17. They have the first-round bye.

Remaining schedule: vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins

What to know: Miami remains as the No. 2 seed in the AFC despite their loss to Baltimore. The Dolphins will play the Bills for the AFC East title next week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

What to know: The Chiefs wrapped up the AFC West title and are currently the No. 3 seed, eliminated from home-field advantage in the AFC.

Remaining schedule: at Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars



What to know: The Jaguars are still the No. 4 seed in the AFC and are still first in the AFC South. The Jaguars own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans and Colts for the division lead.

Remaining schedule: at Titans

What to know: The Browns are the No. 5 seed in the AFC and can't advance any higher with the Ravens clinching the division.

Remaining schedule: at Bengals

Buffalo Bills



What to know: The Bills remain the No. 6 seed with their win over the Patriots. They will play the Dolphins for the AFC East title next week

Remaining schedule: at Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts

What to know: The Colts are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC after their win over the Raiders, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Texans (No. 8) and Steelers (No. 9). Indianapolis and Houston will play next week to keep the season alive, as a Colts win will clinch a playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans

Houston Texans

What to know: Houston is currently No. 8 and sits outside the playoffs after the win over Tennessee, dropping the head-to-head tiebreaker against Indianapolis for the No. 7 seed. The Texans also have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers, and a win will keep their postseaosn chances alive.

Remaining schedule: at Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers

What to know: The Steelers remained in the hunt with their victory over the Seahawks. Pittsburgh (No. 9) loses the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Colts and Texans. They need a win over the Ravens and some help to make the postseason.

Remaining schedule: at Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

What to know: The Bengals are eliminated from the playoffs with their loss to the Chiefs.

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns

What to know: The Broncos are eliminated from the playoffs, even with their win over the Chargers.

Remaining schedule: at Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

What to know: The Raiders are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Broncos

What to know: The Jets are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: at Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers

What to know: The Chargers are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs

Tennessee Titans

What to know: The Titans are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jaguars

New England Patriots

What to know: The Patriots are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets

NFC playoff picture

Rank Team W L T PCT DIFF 1 z-49ers 12 4 0 .773 +194 2 x-Cowboys 11 5 0 .688 +166 3 y-Lions 11 5 0 .688 +56 4 Buccaneers 8 8 0 .500 +14 5 x-Eagles 11 5 0 .688 +22 6 x-Rams 9 7 0 .563 +26 7 Packers 8 8 0 .500 +25 8 Seahawks 8 8 0 .500 -39 9 Saints 8 8 0 .500 +44 10 Vikings

7 9 0 .438 -8 11 e-Bears

7 9 0 .438 -11 12 Falcons

7 9 0 .438 -21 13 e-Giants 5 11 0 .313 -158 14 e-Commanders 4 12 0 .250 -161 15 e-Cardinals 4 12 0 .250 -124 16 e-Panthers 2 14 0 .125 -171

z-clinched home-field advantage

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division

e-eliminated

What to know: The 49ers clinched home-field advantage in the NFC with their win and the Eagles' loss. They'll have the first-round bye.

Remaining schedule: vs. Rams

What to know: Dallas goes back to the No. 2 seed with its win over the Lions and the Eagles' loss to the Cardinals. They clinch the NFC East with a win next week.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders

Detroit Lions

What to know: The Lions have clinched the NFC North and are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers



What to know: The Buccaneers continue to lead the NFC South even with their loss to the Saints. They hold the tiebreaker based on best win percentage in common games and can clinch the division with a win next week.

Remaining schedule: at Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles

What to know: The Eagles fall to the No. 5 seed in the NFC -- and out of the division lead -- with their loss to the Cardinals. Philadelphia needs a win and a Dallas loss in Week 18 to win the NFC East.

Remaining schedule: at Giants

Los Angeles Rams



What to know: The Rams clinched a playoff berth with their win over the Giants coupled with the Seahawks' loss to the Steelers. They are the No. 6 seed in the conference.

Remaining schedule: at 49ers

Green Bay Packers

What to know: The Packers moved up to the No. 7 spot with their big win over the Vikings and can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Bears in Week 18.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears

Seattle Seahawks

What to know: The Seahawks sit in the No. 8 spot but no longer control their own playoff destiny after losing to the Steelers. They hold the tiebreaker over the Saints (No. 9) based on having a better record in conference games.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals

New Orleans Saints

What to know: The Saints are No. 9 after their win over the Buccaneers, now tied for first in the NFC South. Tampa Bay has the better win percentage in common games, so the Buccaneers hold the tiebreaker.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons

Minnesota Vikings

What to know: The Vikings are No. 10 in the NFC and on life support. They need a win over the Lions in Week 18 and plenty of help to get into the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Lions

Chicago Bears



What to know: The Bears were eliminated due to the Packers' win over the Vikings.

Remaining schedule: at Packers

Atlanta Falcons

What to know: The Falcons fall to the No. 12 seed with their loss to the Bears, still a game out of the NFC South. Atlanta ends its regular season with New Orleans, still mathematically alive in the division race.

Remaining schedule: at Saints

New York Giants

What to know: The Giants are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles

Washington Commanders

What to know: The Commanders are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals

What to know: The Cardinals are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

What to know: The Panthers are eliminated.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers