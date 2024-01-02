When the Buffalo Bills were 5-5, fresh off a horrible home loss to the Denver Broncos, they were considered done, a playoff long shot with Josh Allen the target of loads of criticism based on his play and his propensity to turn the ball over.

Six games later, the Bills will be playing for a division title this week against the Miami Dolphins with a chance to be the AFC's No. 2 seed. Their only loss in the past five games was in overtime to the Eagles, a game they probably should have won.

Buffalo made a change at offensive coordinator after the loss to the Broncos, replacing Ken Dorsey with Joe Brady, a move that has paid off in a big way. Allen has cut down on the turnovers and has even put himself in the MVP talk, although that will definitely go to Lamar Jackson.

The other change for the Bills has been the improvement of the defense during the past six games. That unit has improved as players have returned to health, players like corner Christian Benford, safety Micah Hyde and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. The improvement of linebackers Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson has really impacted that unit as well.

Buffalo is up to No. 4 in my Power Rankings this week, a spot most didn't see them occupying six weeks ago. At 10-6, the Bills could still be a playoff team even if they don't beat the Dolphins this week. But the easiest path is a win-and-in scenario.

The dysfunction after the Denver loss is way behind this team. So is the foolish talk that Allen was overrated, that coach Sean McDermott could be on his way out and that the window for this group was closed.

Josh Allen

It's far from it. In fact, they might be the biggest challenger to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC, even if they don't beat Miami this week but still get into the playoffs. As they ready to face Miami, consider this: Allen is 9-2 in the regular season against Miami with 31 touchdown passes against five picks, and he's also 1-0 in the playoffs against the Dolphins. Earlier this year, Allen threw four touchdown passes, ran for one and had a perfect passer rating in a blowout of the Dolphins.

And now the Dolphins defense comes in banged up and having been carved to shreds by Jackson, with its two top pass rushers, Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, out for the year. Chubb was lost for the season in the team's loss to the Ravens Sunday with a torn ACL.

The Bills look to be rolling to a division title, although winning at Miami won't be easy. The Bills are now the team most of us expected them to be before the season, which is why that Denver loss seems so far in the rear-view mirror.