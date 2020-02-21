NFLPA delays vote on new CBA, hopes to continue negotiations with owners next week

The NFL will have to wait at least a little longer before a new College Bargaining Agreement is finalized. On Friday, the NFLPA released the following statement announcing that a vote did not take place on Friday regarding the proposed CBA.

"Today, the NFLPA Board of Player Representatives did not take a vote on the principle terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement. Our player leadership looks forward to meeting with NFL management again next week before the board takes a vote shortly after."

ESPN's Dan Graziano has reported that the NFL has agreed to meet with the NFLPA on Tuesday at the combine in Indianapolis, with a vote coming that night or Wednesday morning.

On Thursday, NFL owners met in New York City before approving the parameters of a potential CBA that would include the addition of a 17th week at some point during the new CBA as well as a two-team playoff expansion. Proposed terms of the new CBA also reportedly include fewer preseason games, more lenient drug testing and less punishment as it pertains to failed drug tests. The NFL is also reportedly offering its players a 48% share of league revenue, up from the current 47% share.

Several prominent NFL players, including Texans pass rusher J.J. Watt and 49ers conerback Richard Sherman, have spoken out against the owners' proposal on social media. The NFL and NFLPA have one year remaining on their current CBA, which won't expire until next offseason.

If two-thirds of the players association's player reps approve the proposed CBA, every NFL player would then vote on the new CBA and would need a majority vote for the new CBA to pass.

The last NFL lockout took place in 2011 before the NFL and NFLPA agreed on a new CBA after an 18-week hiatus from March 12 to July 25. In 1987, a player strike caused the league to lose one regular season game while also fielding replacement players for a quarter of the season. Five years earlier, a labor strike cut the 1982 regular season to just nine games. To help make up the loss, the NFL expanded its playoff field to 16 teams.

Ironically, the Redskins won the Super Bowl during both strike-shortened years, defeating the Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII and the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.