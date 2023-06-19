There has been more than 300 non-quarterbacks who have changed teams via either free agency or trade this offseason. Among that group of players, none received a contract with a higher average annual value than defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

Hargrave joins a defensive line that already includes 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, who appears awfully impressed with his new teammate.

"People don't really know how good he is overall," Bosa said of Hargrave, per the San Jose Mercury News. "He's not talked about -- he might be, I don't know -- but I feel he isn't quite talked about in the Aaron Donald, top echelon, Chris Jones. But I feel he played like that last year and throughout his career. So having him and Arik [Armstead] inside should be pretty fun."

Last season in Philadelphia, Hargrave was one of the pillars of arguably the NFL's best pass rush. He finished the season with a career-high 11 sacks, making him one of four players on the Eagles to hit double digits in that department. Hargrave also ranked 19th in the NFL in total pressures, according to Tru Media, with only Chris Jones, Dexter Lawrence and former teammate Cameron Heyward finishing ahead of him among interior defensive linemen.

Bosa feels really good about adding a player like that to his position group.

"I'm super excited," he said. "We've been watching tape on him the past few years in Philly and I think every time we watch him, [defensive line coach Kris Kocurek] raves about him. We think of him as one of the best interior guys in the league, especially rushing the passer, and to have him on our side is going to be a huge addition for us."

Hargrave, meanwhile, was highly appreciative of the praise from his new teammate, who, again, is coming off winning the Defensive Player of the Year award.

"That's big, who he is and for him to think like that," Hargrave said. "That's what we strive for in this league, to put that work in, try to be the best we can be."