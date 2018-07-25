No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield signs rookie deal with Browns

This year's top overall pick is officially signed.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield inked his rookie deal on Tuesday afternoon, one day before players are set to report to Browns training camp and two days before camp is officially set to begin. The Browns took Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft back in April.

The 2017 Heisman-winner and former Oklahoma quarterback is now under contract for four years, with a fifth-year option from the team. He's set to earn about $33 million guaranteed with a $22 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Mayfield will head into camp with plenty of spotlight and expectations, as he's expected to be the quarterback of the future in Cleveland. That's not an easy designation to shoulder, especially given the Browns' recent struggles (they've won a single game over the past two seasons) and their inability to find a long-term quarterback.

But while Mayfield is seen as the quarterback of the future, he may not be the team's starter in Week 1, according to Browns coach Hue Jackson. Instead, they're planning on turning to Tyrod Taylor, who was traded to Cleveland from Buffalo in March.

Obviously, that's subject to change. For now, Browns fans can probably just breathe a sigh of relief that a rookie holdout has narrowly been avoided.