Odell Beckham Jr. has been the belle of the ball over the last few days as the free-agent receiver has met with various suitors. The most recent visit was with the Dallas Cowboys and it felt like the closest thing the NFL has to college recruitment as Beckham was seen with various members of the Cowboys -- including Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs -- at the Mavericks game on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that the team "enjoyed every minute" of Beckham's visit and that the two sides will continue the dialogue "to make sure we cover all the things that are important to him and important to us."

Of course, the reason why Beckham isn't already on a team somewhere in the league is due to a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl last year. The 30-year-old has used the time to rehab and now that he's crossed a certain threshold in his recovery he's just now started to look for a new home. One of the more fascinating aspects of Beckham's free agency is that he is not working out for any of these teams, including Dallas. Naturally, that makes it a bit harder to evaluate if the player is truly healthy enough to feel confident in signing.

Odell Beckham Jr. LAR • WR • #3 TAR 82 REC 44 REC YDs 537 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

"I'm not confident at all," Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. "And, so, that's the issue. Now, we all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability is here every time. Just this one is very obvious and very pointed toward his injury that occurred last year in the Super Bowl. We got a good bead on that. We got a great read on his career. It's not like a draft pick coming at you. You got a lot of history here and you can take a good look at, not only the obvious and that's his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So, all of this we got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that's when you can see if you can make a deal or not."

Beckham is said to be looking for a contract that not only has him in place for the remainder of this season, but through the 2023 campaign as well, so anyone looking to sign him will need to be looking at this more than just a half-year stint. Because of that, it may be a bit more palatable for clubs to sign Beckham without a workout knowing that they'll at the very least get some production next season.