The Baltimore Ravens reportedly offered star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. a contract last week, and it appears he was impressed with the figures. The Ravens announced OBJ has agreed to sign a one-year deal, one that's worth up to $18 million, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson confirms. The new deal reportedly includes a $13.835 million signing bonus, a $1.165 million base salary and $3 million in incentives.

Beckham told Josina Anderson recently that he was "feeling more love from the Ravens," even though he was set to visit with the New York Jets on Monday. He posted this on his Instagram Sunday, confirming he was joining the Ravens.

The 30-year-old wideout took the 2022 season off after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. He was quite a valuable midseason addition for the Los Angeles Rams, as he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games played for the club on the way to their Super Bowl title.

Anderson reports that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti has been in frequent communication with Beckham, "pitching him on the idea of coming to Baltimore, the support he would have with the team and the necessity of helping to square things with Lamar Jackson as well."

While new offensive coordinator Todd Monken scores a new wideout for his new offense, the Lamar angle is important to note as well. The star quarterback announced last month that he had officially requested a trade from the organization on the heels of him receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag. However, NFL Media reported just last week that the team has remained in contact with Jackson. This is a move that certainly shows the former NFL MVP that the Ravens are serious not only about retaining their franchise quarterback, but contending as well.

The No. 12 overall pick of the New York Giants back in 2014, Beckham burst onto the scene as a rookie, catching 91 passes for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in his first NFL season. He upped his own ante in his second season, recording 96 receptions for 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns. After five seasons, OBJ was traded to the Cleveland Browns, where he played for two and a half seasons.

The Jets appeared to be the favorite to land OBJ with the looming addition of Aaron Rodgers. ESPN even reported that both sides would like to see a potential marriage come to fruition. However, Beckham decided to pass on the official visit scheduled for this week.