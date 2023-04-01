The New York Jets have been one of the most active teams in free agency this offseason. General manager Joe Douglas added former Green Bay Packers wideout Allen Lazard, former Kansas City Chiefs weapon Mecole Hardman and Washington Commanders offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer. Oh, and four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is likely on the way. It's been a solid offseason for the Jets, but they don't appear to be done yet.

There have been multiple reports that link New York to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., nearly to the point where it feels like an inevitability. The latest comes via ESPN and states that the Jets are the "most likely" landing spot for him. However, this doesn't come without teams trying to lure him away from East Rutherford. This same report notes that the Baltimore Ravens have made a push to sign him, but it appears Beckham wants to be a Jet and is just waiting to make sure Rodgers lands there before finalizing his decision.

This all comes after various other reports suggesting the same conclusion of Beckham joining Gang Green. SNY recently reported that New York's interest in Beckham is "very real." CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson also reported earlier this offseason that the Jets consulted with Rodgers on their plans for free agency, and OBJ's name was brought up as a target.

"We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets," ESPN's Jeff Darlington recently reported. "In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would still like to see this done. Financials still in the way of actually finalizing this thing, but I still think that Odell Beckham Jr. will wind up with the New York Jets."

Odell Beckham Jr. LAR • WR • #3 TAR 82 REC 44 REC YDs 537 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

ESPN previously indicated that financials are the only thing in the way of this potential marriage is a pretty notable report. At the same time, it should come as no surprise that money is the issue. What OBJ is looking for in his next contract is probably the main question concerning his situation. He indicated on Twitter earlier this month that he was offered $4 million after working out for teams, which wasn't enough.

Beckham did not sign with a team during the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. His addition propelled the Los Angeles Rams to the top of the NFL world, and suitors are hoping the three-time Pro Bowler can do the same for them. With the looming addition of Rodgers, the Jets are all in. OBJ could be on his way back to "The Big Apple."