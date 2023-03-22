The New York Jets have garnered the attention of the entire NFL as they appear to be on the doorstep of pulling off a trade with the Packers to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, he may not be the only star making his way to MetLife Stadium this offseason as the Jets appear to be targeting wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to further bolster their wide receiver room.

New York's interest in Beckham is "very real," according to a recent report from SNY. Beckham has a close relationship with Rodgers and the report notes that the two have discussed playing with one another in New York.

This isn't the first time that a Jets-Beckham marriage has been thrown out into the ether. Earlier this offseason, a report surfaced that noted a list of receivers who Rodgers would like to play alongside if/when he was traded to the Jets. That list included Beckham along with then-free agent Allen Lazard, who has since signed with the team.

So, could Beckham be the next receiver crossed off that shopping list? The Jets did create a spot in their receiver room on Wednesday by trading Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. That said, New York is already building a crowded position group as they already have Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis along with the free agent acquisitions of Lazard and Mecole Hardman. If signed, Beckham would likely slot in as the No. 2 or No. 3 pass-catching option behind the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Wilson.

Beckham has been on the free agent market dating to last offseason. He went unsigned throughout the 2022 campaign as he continued to recover from the torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl LVII as a member of the Rams. The 30-year-old recently held a workout for interested teams earlier this offseason.

If he ultimately does find himself signing with the Jets, it would be a rather unlikely return to New York for Beckham. Of course, he started his career with the Giants as a first-round draft choice in 2014 and was named the three Pro Bowls during his tenure there.