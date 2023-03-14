All eyes in the NFL are on Aaron Rodgers as the longtime Packers quarterback weighs a potential trade to the Jets. Several of New York's star players have already teased the former MVP's arrival via social media. And now a number of Packers free agents are reportedly drawing the Jets' interest as a means of sealing the deal.

CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reports that the Jets have consulted with Rodgers on free agency plans. And he has ideas. Rodgers recently provided the Jets with a wish list of free agent targets, according to ESPN, and that list includes wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. LAR • WR • #3 2021 stats, did not play in 2022 after an ACL injury in the Super Bowl TAR 82 REC 44 REC YDs 537 REC TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Rodgers has not spoken publicly about a potential trade since reports surfaced Monday that a move to New York is all but complete. But he's privately identified at least four players he'd like the Jets to "target and acquire" before signing off on a relocation, ESPN reports. Those players are Beckham, plus current Packers free agents Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis -- the latter three of who have reportedly entered preliminary talks with the Jets.

Randall Cobb GB • WR • #18 TAR 50 REC 34 REC YDs 417 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Allen Lazard GB • WR • #13 TAR 100 REC 60 REC YDs 788 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Marcedes Lewis GB • TE • #89 TAR 7 REC 6 REC YDs 66 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Lazard, Cobb and Lewis all caught passes from Rodgers in Green Bay in 2022, and have done so for years. Beckham, on the other hand, is one of the biggest names still available among free agent wideouts. The former Giants star missed all of last season while recovering from an ACL tear, but he's drawn recent interest from multiple teams after a workout at Arizona State. Beckham was reportedly courted by the Packers before signing with the Rams during the 2021 season, when he went on to win the Super Bowl.

It's worth noting that, should Rodgers join the Jets, he'd already be inhering a deep receiving corps featuring Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, former second-round pick Elijah Moore and former Titans standout Corey Davis.