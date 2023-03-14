getty-aaron-rodgers-packers.jpg
Getty Images

All eyes in the NFL are on Aaron Rodgers as the longtime Packers quarterback weighs a potential trade to the Jets. Several of New York's star players have already teased the former MVP's arrival via social media. And now a number of Packers free agents are reportedly drawing the Jets' interest as a means of sealing the deal.

CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reports that the Jets have consulted with Rodgers on free agency plans. And he has ideas. Rodgers recently provided the Jets with a wish list of free agent targets, according to ESPN, and that list includes wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

player headshot
Odell Beckham Jr.
LAR • WR • #3
2021 stats, did not play in 2022 after an ACL injury in the Super Bowl
TAR82
REC44
REC YDs537
REC TD5
FL0
View Profile

Rodgers has not spoken publicly about a potential trade since reports surfaced Monday that a move to New York is all but complete. But he's privately identified at least four players he'd like the Jets to "target and acquire" before signing off on a relocation, ESPN reports. Those players are Beckham, plus current Packers free agents Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis -- the latter three of who have reportedly entered preliminary talks with the Jets.

player headshot
Randall Cobb
GB • WR • #18
TAR50
REC34
REC YDs417
REC TD1
FL0
View Profile
player headshot
Allen Lazard
GB • WR • #13
TAR100
REC60
REC YDs788
REC TD6
FL0
View Profile
player headshot
Marcedes Lewis
GB • TE • #89
TAR7
REC6
REC YDs66
REC TD2
FL0
View Profile

Lazard, Cobb and Lewis all caught passes from Rodgers in Green Bay in 2022, and have done so for years. Beckham, on the other hand, is one of the biggest names still available among free agent wideouts. The former Giants star missed all of last season while recovering from an ACL tear, but he's drawn recent interest from multiple teams after a workout at Arizona State. Beckham was reportedly courted by the Packers before signing with the Rams during the 2021 season, when he went on to win the Super Bowl.

It's worth noting that, should Rodgers join the Jets, he'd already be inhering a deep receiving corps featuring Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, former second-round pick Elijah Moore and former Titans standout Corey Davis.