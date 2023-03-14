All eyes in the NFL are on Aaron Rodgers as the longtime Packers quarterback weighs a potential trade to the Jets. Several of New York's star players have already teased the former MVP's arrival via social media. And now a number of Packers free agents are reportedly drawing the Jets' interest as a means of sealing the deal.
CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reports that the Jets have consulted with Rodgers on free agency plans. And he has ideas. Rodgers recently provided the Jets with a wish list of free agent targets, according to ESPN, and that list includes wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Rodgers has not spoken publicly about a potential trade since reports surfaced Monday that a move to New York is all but complete. But he's privately identified at least four players he'd like the Jets to "target and acquire" before signing off on a relocation, ESPN reports. Those players are Beckham, plus current Packers free agents Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Marcedes Lewis -- the latter three of who have reportedly entered preliminary talks with the Jets.
Lazard, Cobb and Lewis all caught passes from Rodgers in Green Bay in 2022, and have done so for years. Beckham, on the other hand, is one of the biggest names still available among free agent wideouts. The former Giants star missed all of last season while recovering from an ACL tear, but he's drawn recent interest from multiple teams after a workout at Arizona State. Beckham was reportedly courted by the Packers before signing with the Rams during the 2021 season, when he went on to win the Super Bowl.
It's worth noting that, should Rodgers join the Jets, he'd already be inhering a deep receiving corps featuring Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, former second-round pick Elijah Moore and former Titans standout Corey Davis.