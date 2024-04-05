Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill took to social media to give a major offseason update regarding Odell Beckham Jr.'s next destination. Beckham is still wondering where he's signing, too.

Hill posted a photo of him and Odell Beckham Jr. on Snapchat early Friday morning with the caption, "OBJ to Miami confirmed."

Beckham, on the other hand, is wondering why he's hearing about such things and took to "X" asking the same question.

There has not been any official word from the Dolphins if a deal was happening, nor what the details of a contract will be. OBJ had a visit with the Dolphins in March, and, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, the team made an offer to the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Things went great with him," McDaniel said (via USA Today). "We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who's had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options. I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

Beckham would provide help to Hill and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Last month, the Baltimore Ravens released Beckham after one season with the team. In Baltimore, he had 35 catches on 64 targets with the second-most receiving yards on the team at 565 yards. He had three touchdowns in 14 regular-season games and had four receptions for 34 yards in two playoff games.

While the 31-year-old is heading toward the end of his career, he can still add depth to an offense. He missed the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL, and with an extra year of recovery and play behind him, he may be primed to make a bigger impact in 2024.

Whether Miami signs Beckham or not is still up in the air. Beckham would like to know as well.