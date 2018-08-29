Odell Beckham on tense fan interactions in public: 'I really feel like a zoo animal'

Odell Beckham Jr. is having himself a good week. Beckham was signed to a monster contract extension by the New York Giants earlier, and it made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. There's good reason for that. Beckham has been a flat-out superstar since the moment he stepped on the field.

His performance between the lines has brought him a ton of notoriety. Some of it has been sought out by Beckham himself with endorsements and public appearances, but when he's not playing football, sometimes he has other things to do and so he can't be that 100-watt-smile star every second of every day. Being able to balance the responsibilities of stardom while still having time to yourself even when you're actually out in public, is something athletes and stars from other walks of life deal with all the time. Beckham is no exception.

That's why it was interesting to hear his perspective on how people approach famous athletes in public on the debut of the LeBron James-produced HBO series "The Shop." Beckham was part of a wide-ranging discussion with James and his business partner Maverick Carter, as well as Warriors star Draymond Green, Snoop Dogg, Jon Stewart, WNBA star Candace Parker, rapper Vince Staples, Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett, Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and more.

Here's a relevant exchange LeBron and Odell had about stardom, and the way people react to black athletes in public:

LeBron James: "When you're growing up in sports or hip-hop, whatever the case may be, all you hear is like, I want to be the best. Whoever's the best, they do it their way, whatever the case may be. And then, when you do it your way, and you win, it still ain't enough. "It still ain't enough. And, and, and that's for us as African Americans because I believe if the greatest quarterback in the world, he's a white quarterback, if it's Brady, if it's Rodgers, if it's Manning. And we're doing the same s---, the same exact s---, I'm talking about the phone is on. We're like, 'Yo, get that f---ing phone out of my face. I'm with my family.' If we're out with our family, and we say that s---, and somebody posts it, and if Aaron Rodgers or one of those guys say that s---, and they post it, somebody's going to be like, 'Hey you guys should respect Aaron Rodgers.'" Odell Beckham Jr.: "Should respect him, right." James: "They're going to say to us, 'Oh, you guys are f---ing d---heads.' Beckham: "I had it happen the other day. I didn't want to take a picture. Like, I'm like I'm really in a rush, I've got to go. I get on Twitter, it's like, oh, yeah, I'm a Giant season ticket-holder for thirty years. I'm like, 'first of all, you're twenty something.' "And then, it's like, oh, he's an a--hole, he didn't want to take a picture. It's like... "To me, I be feeling like, I tell people this all the time, I really feel like a zoo animal. Like that's where life's gone for me. You know, you used to take your kids to the zoo and we used to be like, you know, I want to see the lions or let's go see the lions. And you go out there, and the lions are laid out. You know what I mean? And it's like, why aren't they doing lion stuff, you know what I mean? Like I've got people who call out, Odell! Dance! Like, I'm a show punk, a show monkey or something. Like I'm a puppet, you know what I mean? And it's like to me, that doesn't feel good, but it's like, damn, that's what life became. But, can you ever really detach from that?"

Beckham is one of the NFL's most recognizable stars, and a major part of his public image is the exuberance with which he plays. He makes highlights happen all the time on the field, and he celebrates as he sees fit. That's who he is and how he goes about his business. The expectation that he should be that way off the field, all the time, is not necessarily fair. And while it would be nice if he could give his time to every fan he comes across in public, that's not realistic, either. He has his own life to live and shouldn't be expected to stop what he's doing, no matter how important or where else he has to be, and do what someone else asks.

It's obviously tough to explain that in a way that doesn't come across as condescending or uncaring toward fans, but Beckham captured the feeling here pretty nicely. This is not an uncommon train of thought for star athletes and other entertainers, and that's why you could see each of the other people involved in the discussion nodding their heads along with what Beckham was saying. They're obviously all aware of the role fans play in how they're able to live their lives, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be able to go about their lives as if their time is their own, and not have to feel guilty about letting down any particular person who wants to take up some of that time because they admire and look up those stars so much.