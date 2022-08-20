Quarterback Danny Etling scored a 51-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of Friday's preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints, yet the highlight of the play wasn't the touchdown run itself -- but who was on air when the play occurred. Etling took the snap and ran to his right untouched for the touchdown with Aaron Rodgers being interviewed mid-game.

Needless to say, Rodgers was pretty excited when Etling -- the third-string quarterback -- had the big play for the score.

"What did I tell ya. What did I tell ya. What did I tell ya," Rodgers said as he clapped his hands and smiled. "Yeah baby, I love it. I love it."

This isn't the first time Etling ran a naked bootleg and scored on a long touchdown run. Etling scored on an 86-yard touchdown run on a naked bootleg to his right during his time with the New England Patriots in 2018 -- and this touchdown looked eerily similar. In fact, Rodgers was complimenting Etling's athleticism and reminiscing about that very run minutes before he took off for the score Friday night.

Etling has bounced around the league, being waived and signed by the Patriots, Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks several times. Etling also was on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, the Denver Broncos practice squad, the Packers practice squad and the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. He actually was assigned to the Packers practice squad and later signed by the Jaguars and assigned to their practice squad last December.

Overall, Etling has been involved in 27 transactions since entering the league in 2018 -- yet has never played a regular season snap in the NFL.

For one night, the former seventh-round quarterback from LSU recaptured his rookie year magic. No one at Lambeau Field may have been happier than Rodgers.