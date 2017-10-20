Packers place Aaron Rodgers on IR, but door isn't closed on a late-season return

The Packers made the dreaded but expected and necessary move of placing Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve Friday with a broken collarbone. But that doesn't mean Rodgers can't or won't return at some point this season.

Under NFL rules, Rodgers is eligible to return after eight weeks. And according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers are "holding out hope" that he can return for their Week 15 game against the Panthers on Dec. 17.

So that means Brett Hundley is going to need to start at least seven games for the Packers, who are tied with the Vikings for the lead in the NFC North at 4-2. Their next seven games are against the Saints, Lions, Bears, Ravens, Steelers, Buccaneers and Browns.

The good news is that the NFC North is not looking particularly strong with Sam Bradford hurt for the Vikings, Mitchell Trubisky going through growing pains for the Bears, and Matthew Stafford banged up for the Lions. There's a very real chance that 8-8 or 9-7 wins the division.

Also important: The Packers end the season with games against the Vikings and Lions. By now, Bears fans should already be having flashbacks to Week 17 of the 2013 season, when Rodgers returned from an injury to stun the Bears with a late fourth-down touchdown to Randall Cobb, which won the Packers the division at 8-7-1.

Rodgers suffered the injury when he was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr on Sunday.

Though the Packers thought the hit was dirty, Barr and the NFL disagreed. Barr insisted on Friday that he wasn't trying to hurt Rodgers, and the league didn't fine him for the hit.

Rodgers meanwhile underwent surgery, which apparently went well, this week.