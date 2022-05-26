The Green Bay Packers offense will look different this season, with star wide receiver Davante Adams having been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, but the team is still confident in its ability going forward.

Without Adams and downfield threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs during free agency, the Packers will rely more on draft picks. A month ago, the team selected Christian Watson at No. 34 overall, Romeo Doubs at No. 132 and Samori Toure at No. 258. 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers is also expected to contribute.

Veteran Randall Cobb already has high expectations for Watson, who starred at North Dakota State before arriving in Green Bay.

"He has the total package," Cobb said. "Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things he can do, he has all the tools. He's very gifted. It's about applying it, taking the stuff he learns in the classroom, taking it to the field. He has the tools. It's about refining those tools. And it takes time."

There will be a significant adjustment period for quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the new wideouts, with Cobb serving as the familiar face for No. 12. Cobb's approach this season is to ensure he is not only doing his job to the best of his ability, but setting an example for the rookies and second-year players.

"It's not about doing 100 things well. It's about doing five or 10 really good," the 31-year-old said. "And I make sure that I come out and continue to push myself and to work hard and to make sure that I'm creating the standard. I think that's the most important thing for myself and why I'm here, is to create that standard for young guys that are coming in. So they know what's expected and how we do things.

Cobb spent the beginning of his career with Green Bay before heading to play with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans for one year each. He then made his return to the Packers in 2021, by the request of Rodgers, and will be leaned upon heavily as Green Bay attempts to stay near the top of the NFL.