Aaron Rodgers finally got help at wide receiver last Sunday, thanks to rookie Christian Watson's three-touchdown breakout for the Packers. On Thursday, the quarterback is poised to have more reinforcements at the position. Days after designating Randall Cobb to return from injured reserve, Green Bay is reportedly expected to activate the veteran pass catcher ahead of Week 11's matchup with the Titans.

The 32-year-old Cobb is set for a regular role against Tennessee on "Thursday Night Football," per Tom Pelissero, after missing the last four games with an ankle injury. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this week that Cobb could be activated now that the wideout has served the four-game absence mandated by a trip to IR. The former Pro Bowler partook in practice in recent days. Also, Green Bay already has an open roster spot, so it wouldn't need to release another player to make room for Cobb's activation.

Before going down in Week 6, Cobb had become one of Rodgers' most frequent targets in an otherwise unreliable passing attack. In Week 5, for example, his last full game, he drew a season-high 13 targets, finishing with seven catches for 99 yards against the Giants. He has 18 catches for 257 yards on the season.

He figures to reclaim a starting job beginning with Thursday night's game, rotating with Watson and Allen Lazard ahead of reserves like Sammy Watkins and Samori Toure.