The Green Bay Packers announced Saturday that they had elevated cornerback Tramon Williams from their practice squad for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a COVID-19 replacement in the NFC title game. While this transaction wouldn't normally make headlines around the league, Williams is now set to do something that no other player has done. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Williams is on track to become the first NFL player in history to play for two different teams in the same postseason; and Schefter added Sunday that Williams is active.

Williams played in the divisional round with the Baltimore Ravens, but he was then released on Monday. The Packers then added him to their practice squad, and due to this year's COVID-19-related rule changes, he has been elevated to the active roster.

Williams has had two previous stints with the Packers and even made the Pro Bowl in 2010. He was also part of the team that won Super Bowl XLV, and he even started at cornerback in the game. The Ravens signed Williams back in November, and he recorded 14 combined tackles and one pass defensed as a reserve defensive back. He didn't play in Super Wild-Card Weekend against the Tennessee Titans, but he did play in the divisional round against the Buffalo Bills. In the 17-3 loss, he recorded three combined tackles and played 21 percent of the defensive snaps.

Interestingly enough, Williams was promoted to the gameday roster in place of another player who was set to make NFL history before Williams! Earlier this month, the Packers signed former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, who played in the Colts' wild-card matchup against the Bills. He was set to make history with the Packers in the divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams, but then tested positive for the coronavirus and was forced to miss the game. He's still out, so it appears Williams will indeed become the first player to play for two different teams in the postseason.