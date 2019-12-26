Packers vs. Lions odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 17 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC North battle as the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is 3-11-1 overall and 2-5 at home, while Green Bay is 12-3 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Packers clinched the NFC North title on Monday and can clinch at least the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket with a win in Week 17. The Lions have lost eight consecutive games. Green Bay is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Packers odds, while the over-under is set at 43. Before entering any Packers vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Detroit ultimately fell 27-17 against Denver last week. The Lions last win came on October 27. Meanwhile, Green Bay ran circles around Minnesota last Monday, and the extra yardage (383 vs. 139) paid off. The Packers took their matchup against Minnesota 23-10 and clinched the NFC North title. Aaron Jones rushed for two TDs and 154 yards on 23 carries. Jones put himself on the highlight reel with a 56-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Packers can clinch a first-round bye in the NFC playoffs with a win over Detroit or a New Orleans loss to Carolina. They can also clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win and a 49ers loss at Seattle. There are other possible scenarios involving ties, but a victory would be the clearest past to locking up the second seed, and a win and a San Francisco loss would be the most likely road to the top seed.

The last time the teams met in October, Detroit and Green Bay were neck-and-neck, but Detroit came up empty-handed with a 23-22 defeat.

